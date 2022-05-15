Deborah James: Bowelbabe cancer fund surpasses £6m

(Deborah James)

Deborah James’s Bowelbabe fund has surpassed over £6million.

The campaigner who was recently made a dame by the Duke of Cambridge, had hoped to raise £250,000 but the target reached £6,063,489 on Sunday.

Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge have both donated to her fund and in a personal tweet written by the pair they said: “Every now and then, someone captures the heart of the nation with their zest for life & tenacious desire to give back to society.

“Bowelbabe is one of those special people. Her tireless efforts to raise awareness of bowel cancer & end the stigma of treatment are inspiring.

“We are so sad to hear her recent update but pleased to support the @bowelbabef, which will benefit the @royalmarsdenNHS among others.

“Deborah, our thoughts are with you, your family and your friends. Thank you for giving hope to so many who are living with cancer. W & C.”

Dame Deborah, 40, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.

Last week the former teacher said she would be moving to hospice-at-home care as her body was “no longer playing ball”.

On Saturday, the The You, Me And The Big C host said she is running on “pure adrenaline” as her body becomes weaker and weaker.

She said: “My family are being amazing and as emotional as it all is, we are finding so much to smile about in the sadness.

“I always said I wanted to slide in sideways when my time is up, with a massive smile, no regrets and a big glass of champagne! Still my intention!”

James's Bowelbabe donation fund will use the money raised for clinical trials, research, and to raise awareness of bowel cancer.

You can donate to the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK on her Just Giving page.