Deborah Cox to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at The 51st Annual JUNO Awards, live on CBC

Cox makes history as the first Black woman to receive the national honour

TD Bank Group presents the celebrated icon's Canadian Music Hall of Fame Induction and Performance

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC announced today that award-winning recording artist and world-renowned Broadway, television, film and fashion icon, Deborah Cox, will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at The 2022 JUNO Awards. Cox will be the first Black woman to receive the national honour. With a career spanning almost three decades, Cox has released six critically-acclaimed albums and has scaled the R&B and pop charts with six Top 20 Billboard Magazine R&B singles and thirteen number one hits on Billboard's Hot Dance Club Play Chart. To celebrate her induction during The 51st Annual JUNO Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, Cox will perform live from Toronto's Budweiser Stage. The induction and performance are presented by longtime JUNO sponsor, TD Bank Group. The 2022 JUNO Awards will be broadcast and streamed live across Canada, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame was established by CARAS in 1978 to acknowledge artists that have made an outstanding contribution to the international recognition of Canadian music. Cox will join the ranks of Canadian music icons including Alanis Morisette, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Barenaked Ladies, Jann Arden, Joni Mitchell, k.d. lang, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, Oscar Peterson, RUSH, The Guess Who, The Tragically Hip, Sarah McLachlan and Shania Twain. In 2016 the Canadian Music Hall of Fame found a permanent home with the opening of Calgary's Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre. A new exhibition celebrating the career of Cox will open at Studio Bell on May 14. More details will be announced soon.

Story continues

Full press release here.

SOURCE CARAS/The JUNO Awards

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/29/c9120.html