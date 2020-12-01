Debenhams' Future In Doubt As JD Sports Pulls Out Of Rescue Talks

JD Sports has confirmed it has pulled out of talks about a possible rescue of Debenhams following the collapse of Arcadia, putting 12,000 jobs at risk at the department store.

It was the last remaining bidder for Debenhams, which has been in administration since April.

In a brief statement to the London Stock Exchange, the company said: “JD Sports Fashion, the leading retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands, confirms that discussions with the administrators of Debenhams regarding a potential acquisition of the UK business have now been terminated.”

Debenhams department store on Oxford Street (Photo: SIPA USA/PA Images)

Debenhams has already slashed 6,500 jobs across its operation due to heavy cost-cutting after it entered administration for the second time in 12 months.

It is understood that the collapse of the deal is partly linked to the administration of Arcadia, which owns brands including Topshop and Topman and is the biggest operator within Debenhams’ own stores.

Arcadia tumbled into insolvency on Monday evening, casting a shadow over its own 13,000 workers and 444 stores.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.