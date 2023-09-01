Debenham High School IT system hit by cyber attack

A high school has said its IT systems have been subjected to a cyber-attack.

Debenham High School, in Debenham, Suffolk said all its computer facilities were offline as a result of the hacking.

In a letter to parents, the head said police had been informed and there was no evidence that any data had been compromised.

The school said it was working to restore the systems before the new school term started.

Headteacher Simon Martin said: "Although it is difficult to provide precise timescales for a full restoration, the support team has assured us that due to the safeguards we have in place, the restoration process should happen more quickly."Work completed over the holidays by students is currently not available to access.

"Staff are aware of this situation and please do not worry if any work had not been completed." The high school is a Church of England specialist academy.

