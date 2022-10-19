Debbie McGee to sell off Paul Daniels magic props

Debbie McGee is selling off £200,000 of illusion tricks and props that belonged to her late husband Paul Daniels.

The collection includes cards, wands, his top hat, equipment used on his BBC show, and a letter from Harry Houdini.

An illusion box, which would be filled with swords with McGee inside, is expected to fetch £12,000, while 500 vintage magic posters could sell for £60,000.

The items are being auctioned by Special Auction Services in Newbury.

Paul Daniels died in 2016 aged 77 at his Berkshire home, a month after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Special Auction Services said the auction included the "biggest collection of magic posters ever to be sold in the UK".

Director Thomas Forrester said: "Magic appeals to everyone of all ages. It has the ability to transport you back to childhood and to the time when you first saw magic being performed.

"Paul Daniels gave that sense of amazement to his audiences throughout his illustrious career and we are honoured and privileged to be selling his fabulous collection."

Daniels collected vintage posters and other related items during his travels around the world, which date back to the 1800s.

There is a poster of legendary magician Chung Ling Soo, estimated at £2,500, and a letter from Harry Houdini to Liverpudlian magician Will Goldston, estimated at £1,200.

They were all stored at the house Daniels and McGee shared in Wargrave, Berkshire.

Daniels and McGee appeared together on the Paul Daniels Magic Show

McGee told Hello magazine: "For the magical world to have even a little something of Paul's is a big thing.

"I don't need to hang on to all of this - my memories are what I have."

The auction will take place on 23 and 24 November.

