Debbie Gibson says Joey McIntyre is her 'kindred musical spirit' ahead of album featuring a duet

Debbie Gibson will happily tell you how much she loves her life right now.

Her “bubble” of dogs, friends and family nourishes her. She’s still flexing her acting interests (she’s calling from Chicago, where she’s been filming the high school drama “The Class” with Anthony Michael Hall). And this month, Gibson released her first original album in 20 years, “The Body Remembers.”

Gibson, who turns 51 at the end of August, is still venerated for her contributions to late-‘80s pop. Fizzy confections such as “Out of the Blue,” “Only in My Dreams,” “Shake Your Love” and swoony ballads “Foolish Beat” and “Lost in Your Eyes” – all self-penned when she was a teen – remain staples on retro playlists.

Debbie Gibson has a remake of her hit, "Lost in Your Eyes," with duet partner Joey McIntyre on new album, "The Body Remembers."

But Gibson is a classic multihyphenate talent: She’s starred on Broadway (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Cabaret”); competed on “The Celebrity Apprentice” and “Dancing with the Stars”; popped up on numerous TV shows (most recently, a May episode of Netflix’s “Lucifer”); and hosts aweekly radio show, “Debbie Gibson’s Mixtape,” on SiriusXM’s The Blend channel.

She’s also prepping for her mini-residency in Las Vegas with New Kids on the Block star Joey McIntyre (Aug. 26-29 and Sept. 16-19 at The Venetian's Sands Showroom). On “The Body Remembers,” Gibson and McIntyre provide a new squealworthy moment for ‘80s music fans by teaming for a duet version of her 1989 hit ballad, “Lost in Your Eyes.”

In a recent chat with USA TODAY, an effervescent Gibson talked more about how McIntyre is her “kindred musical spirit,” the “energy” of her new album and how she stays in shape.

Q: You’ve been so busy over the years with various entertainment projects, but were you deliberately taking a break from new music?

Debbie Gibson: I do feel when you release music, you’d better have something to say. The last decade of my life challenged me. A lot of things were threatening to take me down and I was clawing my way out of situations. This was the moment I had to channel my warrior energy and dig deep when it came to my health and wellness. With the pandemic happening, music was my therapy. The energy of this album started when I was doing a lot of dance music because it was really lifting my spirits during the pandemic. There are so many unapologetic dance songs, but even within those there are messages.

"The Body Remembers" is Debbie Gibson's first album of new material in 20 years.

Q: Listening to a lot of these songs, like “One Step Closer” and “Love Don’t Care,” I’m thinking back to when Cher had her chart resurgence with “Believe” (in 1998). Is having that kind of radio comeback the goal?

Gibson: The music industry is so different now. You can make a whole career out of trying to have a radio hit and I find my energy and money better spent on bringing the music to the people. We are trying to create this moment based on the joy of it. The politics don’t interest me anymore. But that said, if (the music) finds its way to the charts, great.

Q: You and Joey McIntyre recast “Lost in Your Eyes” as a duet. Who came up with that idea?

Gibson: He thought of it! When I was signed on to do the “Mixtape Tour” (in 2019 with New Kids on the Block), Joey called and asked how I would feel about duetting on the song, and I was like, 'Wow.' He had that vision. I honestly don’t think I would have thought of it.

Q: And you’ll be in Vegas together for a few weeks. What do you love about working with him?

Gibson: I never had a musical partner in crime. I’ve been paired with leading men onstage, but I’ve never had someone similar to me in that he knows what he wants, but is very wide-eyed about trying new things. We’re really kindred musical spirits. We have a friendship and a professional chemistry. Our audience has crossover, but then we have our own fans. We love giving people what they want.

Debbie Gibson calls music her "therapy."

Q: You’ve stayed in amazing shape. How do you maintain it?

Gibson: I have a little more of an athletic body right now. When I get super lean and next to no body fat, I don’t feel as good. I can enjoy a little starch and sugar, like normal people, and that’s good for my mental health. I’ll do 10 minutes of low impact on Peloton. I do light yoga, but overstretching isn’t good for me. I have to make changes that are small and steady and my immune system has to keep up. I feel better now than I did a decade ago.

Q: Since your Lyme disease diagnosis (in 2013), have you had to shift a lot of things in your life from a physical health standpoint?

Gibson: Things are going much better and so much of that comes from knowing I have a tipping point, so I have to be aware of how I spend my energy. I ask people around me not to wear perfumes and colognes if in an enclosed space. I took a swim in the chlorine pool and I didn’t sleep well because of the chemical (effect). My system can only take so much and I have to be really mindful. But with my adult awareness, I can pace things better. By releasing music on my own label (Stargirl Records), no one is handing me an itinerary. I’m picking and choosing and it’s all about what I say no to.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Debbie Gibson says Joey McIntyre is her 'musical partner in crime'