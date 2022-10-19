Debbie Antonelli joins N&O college football picks for NC schools and other big games

Debbie Antonelli is better known as a basketball player and broadcaster, whether at Cary High, N.C. State or at ESPN and CBS. But she’s in so many halls of fame now — in the past two years alone, the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame — that it seemed like she might be able to transfer some of her talents to football prognostication, especially with her alma mater on an open date. (She does have other ACC loyalties, though.)

The bar keeps getting higher and higher, with 99.9’s Adam Gold the best guest picker yet, tying Chip Alexander and C.L. Brown last week at 6-1. Unfortunately, he happens to have a platform to crow about it. But no one yet has been able to beat the best of the N&O’s staff outright. Is this the week?

News & Observer sports staff picks games for Week 7 of the college football season. Debbie Antonelli, N.C. State basketball legend and sports broadcaster, is this week’s guest picker.

Duke at Miami: Who would have thought, two months ago, that this would essentially be a Coastal Division elimination game? Both teams have already lost to North Carolina, and while Duke has one more loss, Miami still has to play Florida State and Clemson. Neither team has any room for error. The Blue Devils showed on Saturday they could trade blows with the high-powered Tar Heels, and were only a play or two away from reclaiming the Victory Bell. A win in the Miami burbs would go a long way toward getting Duke back on track. N&O consensus: All about The U

Antonelli says: “Two basketball schools! Miami wins big with tempo.”

Central Florida at East Carolina: If last week was a must-win for the Pirates, even in four overtimes, this one would be a freebie. UCF is a 5-point road favorite, but stranger things have been known to happen in Greenville, especially under the lights. Who’s going to be shocked if the Pirates rule the night? N&O consensus: The Knights rule the night, actually

Antonelli says: “I’ve got a family of Pirates and Ruffin McNeill is my friend! ECU.”

N.C. Central at S.C. State: The next two weeks will tell the tale for the Eagles. South Carolina State and Delaware State are NCCU’s biggest threats in the MEAC and both games are on the road. The Eagles should still win both, but if they’re going to falter, either of these two games would be the time. We said last week that if NCCU beat Morgan State by multiple TDs, there was no way the Eagles weren’t winning the MEAC. Central only won by 39. N&O consensus: Eagles keep on flying high

Story continues

Antonelli says: “Family roots at N.C. Central run deep for head coach Trei Oliver = big pride. NCCU winner!”

Syracuse at Clemson: Who would have thought, two months ago, this was essentially an Atlantic Division elimination game? The winner will control its own destiny, and while Syracuse still has to play Florida State and Wake Forest, the Orange’s chances would look a lot better in those games if it can go down and win in Death Valley. As with N.C. State earlier this season, these chances don’t come along very often. And as with N.C. State earlier this season, probably another boring Clemson win. N&O consensus: IPTAY again

Antonelli says: “(Son) Frankie’s ClemsonLife tuition makes for an easy pick. No. 38 in a row at home for this shade of Orange.”

Pittsburgh at Louisville: Who would have thought, two decades ago, that this would be an ACC game? Pittsburgh still has a shot in the Coastal. Louisville’s suddenly looking at N.C. State with hungry eyes. And you know it’s a slow week when this ACC After Dark special makes the slate. N&O consensus: Evenly split

Antonelli says: “Physical vs. speed and I take speed at home. Cards.”

Virginia at Georgia Tech: Who would have thought, two weeks ago, that Georgia Tech would still be alive and kicking? If GT moves to 3-0 since firing Geoff Collins after going 2-7 in the ACC with him this season and last, he may go down as the most hated coach of all time by his players. That may not be fair — it’s only the Coastal Division, after all, and a bucket of mice could accidentally beat Virginia at this point — but it would be absolutely hilarious. N&O consensus: The mice or GT, either way

Antonelli says: “Quarterback Brennan Armstrong under the lights on the road vs. the Georgia Tech secondary? UVa.”

Texas at Oklahoma State: Not the biggest game on either team’s schedule but an example of the kind of longtime regional rivalry that’ll be wiped from the face of football when Texas leaves for the SEC. For the moment, anyway, they’re battling for position in what’s turned out to be a better-than-expected Big 12, where Oklahoma’s decline has left the door ajar at the top. The AP voters prefer Oklahoma State, but Texas is a road favorite. N&O consensus: The un-burnt shade of orange

Antonelli says: “Bijan Robinson is one of the most exciting college football players to watch. Hook ‘em.”

