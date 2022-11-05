Debate recap: Top moments from the last debates leading up to election night

In the last week before the Nov. 8 midterm election, candidates in several battleground states faced off in their final debates and, possibly, their final opportunities to sway undecided voters.

Key issues including abortion and inflation took center stage. And despite efforts by moderators and citizen questioners to get candidates to explain their positions in detail or elaborate on under-the-radar issues, Republicans and Democrats largely stuck to their well-rehearsed talking points.

Here are some of the highlights from this week's debates:

In Georgia, Brian Kemp v. Stacey Abrams

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams face off in a televised debate, in Atlanta, on Oct. 30, 2022.

Candidates for Georgia governor took the stage for their second and final debate Sunday night. Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams sparred on issues including gun rights to affordable housing, days out from general election and two weeks after early voting began in the state.

On crime, a prominent issue in the candidates' first debate, Kemp accused his opponent of avoiding talk of her past statements and of wanting to defund the police. To which Abrams responded that she is "happy to talk" about her record and has done so.

"But I've not been in office for the last four years," Abrams said. "So I was not the governor when gun violence went up in the state of Georgia."

In 2020, Georgia reported 1,897 firearm deaths, or 17.7 per 100,00 residents – the 15th highest rate among states – according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2015, Georgia's rate was 14.1.

Kemp defended himself by highlighting work he said he has done to reduce gang violence in the state.

"I knew there was a gang problem," Kemp said. "That's why I ran with a very straightforward agenda to create a gang task force at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to join with the locals to help them with prosecution and locking up gang members, going after those that are selling dope on our street and killing our kids and our community members."

The candidates responded on another issue at the forefront of this election season: abortion. Kemp used his time to repeat his position against broadabortion access, saying Georgia is "a state that values life." However, he would not specify his stance on any further restrictions beyond the state's current six-week ban.

Abrams in turn said that if her opponent is election Georgia women will be "in danger." She argued women should have “the ability to make a decision until viability and that decision about viability should not impact her life and health.”

In Ohio, JD Vance v. Tim Ryan

This combination of photos shows Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, on March 28, 2022, in Wilberforce, Ohio, left, and Republican candidate JD Vance on Aug. 5, 2022, in Dallas.

Unlike their previous appearances together on a debate stage, JD Vance and Tim Ryan appeared separately in a FOX News town hall Tuesday. The candidates for Ohio Senator responded separately to questions from moderators and audience members, without engaging one another.

At one point, the Democratic incumbent Ryan received a chorus of boos and shouts of "liar" from the audience, after accusing Jan. 6, 2021 rioters of killing Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

"They were trying to overthrow the government. They were trying to stop the peaceful transition of the government," Ryan said. "What else were they doing there? They were going to kill Mike Pence. They wanted to kill Nancy Pelosi. Now somebody's beaten up Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer."

Vance, in his segment, called the attack on Paul Pelosi "disgusting."

One of the toughest questions to come Vance's way that night regarded a nonprofit he founded in 2016 to address the opioid crisis. Ryan and opponents have criticized Vance for using the charity as a means to launch his political run. Vance said at the town hall he chose to end the organization out of financial reasons and his run for office.

Candidates took opposing stances on the Inflation Reduction Act, with Vance arguing the act has worsened inflation. Ryan for his part said the legislation will help grow jobs and ease supply chain issues.

"That's not going to help you today," Ryan said. "That's why we need a tax cut. It will help us bring supply chains back. It's going to create tens of thousands of union construction jobs here. Ohio is right in the middle of all of this."

In New Hampshire, Don Bolduc v. Maggie Hassan

This combination of file photos shows Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., on Oct. 11, 2022, in Rochester, N.H., left, and Don Bolduc, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, Oct. 5, 2022, in Auburn, N.H.

Candidates for New Hampshire Senate faced off a final time Wednesday evening, in a fierce debate between Republican challenger Don Bolduc and Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan.

At one point, Hassan called her opponent "the most extreme nominee for U.S. Senate that New Hampshire has seen in modern history." In return, Bolduc accused Hassan of being in favor of unlimited government, saying, "that's what she's all about."

Once again, candidates responded to questions on abortion, during which Hassan said Bolduc is "a yes vote for a nationwide abortion ban and he's trying to conceal that from voters." Bolduc responded by denying her accusation, as he has done in their past meetings.

"It is a state issue," Bolduc said. "That's the end of what I have to say about it," before later criticizing Hassan for seeming to not support any restrictions on abortions.

Abortions are legal in New Hampshire up to 24 weeks in most cases.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Recap of final debates before general election