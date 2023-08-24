Debate offers refreshing alternative: Without Trump, Republicans focus on serious issues

MILWAUKEE – So this is what life would be like if Donald Trump would finally exit the stage.

The first Republican presidential debate of the 2024 campaign offered a glimpse Wednesday night of what candidates could focus on without the former president’s domination and bullying.

Since Trump decided to ditch the debate, the eight contenders on the stage here offered tangible ideas about how to address the most pressing issues of the day, including: the economy, inflation, abortion, immigration, crime, education and foreign policy.

Top row from left, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Bottom row from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

For most of the two-hour forum, the presidential hopefuls sparred about the future – not the past – something that has been sorely lacking in current Republican circles. In fact, Trump didn’t even come up in any meaningful way until nearly an hour into the debate, when candidates were asked to address his four criminal indictments and conduct as president.

It was almost as if Trump weren’t the leading Republican in the race (by nearly 40 points).

Almost.

DeSantis didn’t make the splash he needed

All eyes were on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has kept his second-place status among the non-Trump candidates but has lost steam in recent weeks.

Other than his central position on the stage, DeSantis was not treated as a front-runner by his opponents, who didn’t go after him as many had expected.

What happened to DeSantis? Florida governor's presidential campaign forgot about Trump.

He had some strong lines and was able to point to action he has taken as governor of Florida on a number of issues, but he didn’t stand out in a way that will likely make any difference in the polls.

“DeSantis had the most to lose and probably did because he didn’t meet, let alone beat, expectations,” Republican consultant Saul Anuzis said.

So while DeSantis wasn't the target of other candidates' attacks, he also didn’t stand out in any memorable way.

Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence (left) and Republican presidential candidate Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy argue a topic as Republican presidential candidate Florida governor Ron DeSantis listens in at Fiserv Forum during the first 2023 Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley likely to get a bump in polls

Someone who did stand out was entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. As a political outsider, he has an automatic appeal to many conservatives.

Story continues

He’s 38, combative and really seemed to get under the other candidates’ skin – especially former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who went after Ramaswamy numerous times.

Yet he fought back, and those exchanges kept him in the limelight longer than other rivals. Even though he overplayed his hand – most obviously on foreign policy – his performance is likely to boost his name recognition among primary voters.

Ditch the Trump drama, Republicans, and find a candidate not embroiled in criminal charges

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley should also get a bump following her excellent takes on finding a consensus on abortion and defending our allies internationally. She also called out Democrats and Republicans alike for out-of-control spending that is harming the future of the country.

I expected more from South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, whose performance was far from memorable. It was easy to forget he was on stage. He’s clearly smart and principled, but he needed to stand out more in this crowded field.

Trump still leads Republican primary pack

When I walked around downtown Milwaukee ahead of the debate, I saw a plane booked by the Democratic National Committee flying this banner over the city – “GOP 2024: A Race for the Extreme MAGA Base.”

That’s the message Democrats are going to hammer leading into 2024, but it’s not the message that was highlighted on the debate stage.

Without Trump in the mix, these eight candidates could take on substantive issues that are on the minds of many Americans – not just the “Extreme MAGA Base.”

USA TODAY columnist Ingrid Jacques

Let's hope enough Republicans tuned in to make a difference in the trajectory of this election. And more important, for the sake of the nation and the party, let's hope they'll give the candidates who had the courage and the courtesy to actually show up Wednesday night the chance they deserve.

Ingrid Jacques is a columnist at USA TODAY.

