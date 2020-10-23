Debate news - live: Biden likens Trump's foreign policy to befriending Hitler as president's anti-obamacare rant gets muted

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have begun their final debate 12 days out from 2020 US election on 3 November.

Kristen Welker is moderating under increased scrutiny after the first debate host, Fox's Chris Wallace, failed to control the two candidates and the host of the cancelled town hall, C-SPAN's Steve Scully, was suspended for lying about a tweet seeking advice from an anti-Trumper.

A mute button added to the debate format is giving both Trump and Biden an uninterrupted two minutes at the start of each section covering Covid-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security, and leadership.