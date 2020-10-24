Debate fact check: Where Trump, Biden claims land on COVID-19, fracking, race, more

The second and final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden was a more sober affair than the rivals’ first encounter of the cycle. The candidates still made many fibs and half-truths throughout the six-section debate.

Here's a look at some of the biggest contentions and inaccuracies from the debate:

On COVID-19

Biden said 1,000 deaths a day are caused by the coronavirus and that over 70,000 new cases are diagnosed, daily.

This is partly false. It's true that the U.S. reached 70,078 new cases on Oct. 16, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is close to the record high of 77,362 recorded by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center on July 16. But the seven-day moving average number of new cases is 59,699, per the CDC.

The number of deaths per day is also lower than cited by Biden. While JHU reported 1,124 new deaths in the past day, the seven-day moving average is 773 deaths, according to the CDC.

Biden also said he expected another 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus by the end of the year.

This is misleading. Biden's estimate is high. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projected 386,000 cumulative deaths by Feb. 1 in an Oct. 22 report. The number of deaths from the coronavirus has reached 222,176, according to JHU. Approximately 163,000 would meet the institute's projection.

On immigration

The president claimed that the Obama administration instituted the controversial family separation policy and his administration carried it out. This is false.

But it was the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy that resulted in the separations. The administration later admitted it began separating families under a pilot program in 2017, USA TODAY reported.

On June 26, 2018, a federal judge in San Diego ruled that children in government custody should be reunited with their parents. By this time, more than 2,700 children had been separated from their parents. Court-appointed lawyers said Tuesday they have been unable to locate the parents of 545 children due to inadequate tracking systems.

On American families

The two candidates sparred over several kitchen table issues, most notably the minimum wage. Trump claimed that there is “no evidence” that raising the minimum wage was good for American workers, arguing that it should be a decision left to the states.

This is partly false. Several studies have found that modest minimum wage hikes are good for the creation of new jobs and small businesses.

A Congressional Budget Office analysis of a nationwide proposal to raise the minimum wage to $15 found that the proposal would raise pay for 27 million Americans while lifting 1.3 million out of poverty. However, another 1.3 million would be left jobless, the CBO projected.

The numbers, which have been disputed by analysts on the left and right, indicate that a minimum wage hike is largely a trade-off with potential benefits and drawbacks.

Biden and Trump also sparred over health care. Trump accused Biden’s health care plan of promoting “socialized medicine” and that “they want to terminate 180 million (healthcare) plans.”

This is false. Biden’s health care plan would not abolish private insurance, as Trump’s claim insinuates. The former vice president has proposed a public option, meaning that anyone, even those with already employer-sponsored healthcare, could get health insurance from the federal government.

Biden later erroneously claimed that “not one single person with private insurance" lost their access to their plan under the new rules enacted in the Affordable Care Act. This is false.