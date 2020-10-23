A Debate Coach Grades Trump and Biden's Final Face-Off

From Marie Claire

For those of us who took debate class in middle school (ahem, me), you might recall the sweat-inducing terror of going head-t0-head with Jackie from homeroom on whether or not, say, zoos should be abolished. You might also remember your debate teacher judging your battle of wits and words on how well you observed your speech time, respected debate etiquette, and your overall argument's persuasiveness (Conservation breeding programs! Animal rights!).

Pam Wycoff has presided over debates for decades: As the Board President of the National Speech & Debate Association (the largest speech and debate organization for middle school, high school, and collegiate student competitions in the U.S.) and a high school debate teacher of 28 years, the speech and debate coach Hall of Famer (yes, it's a thing!) has seen her fair share of arguing, and has judged over 500 academic debates in her lifetime. But she'd never seen anything quite like the first 2020 presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden: "It was a turf war," she says. "That was a standout example of two people who each had ideas they wanted to say and felt couldn't allow each other to communicate the message without trying to get the last word in. It was pushed so much, particularly by Trump, that Biden had to respond so he would look like he wasn't standing up for his beliefs."

To make things go, uh, more smoothly for the third and final 2020 presidential debate on last night, October 22, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced new rules: Each candidate was told they would get two minutes to answer questions, uninterrupted, and got a gentle warning from NBC correspondent, moderator, and cross examination queen Kristen Welker to play nice. Oh, and that after the screaming match of the initial debate, their mics were muted off while the other was talking. Both mics were live after each had answered the question, giving them opportunity to directly respond to one another.

Due to the new rules, last night's debate was certainly a bit less combative than the first, but no less contentious. And Wycoff has thoughts: Below, read her analysis of the last 2020 presidential debate:

On Your Marks, Get Set, Debate:

One basic difference between academic debates and political debates is that there is not an initial case that is outlined and then directly refuted or supported; political debates center around questions offered by a moderator and each candidate is expected to answer questions. These answers essentially lay out a case to the American public that will convince citizens that their plans will be effective, their views align with theirs, and/or that they can “get the job done” as a leader. This debate was separated into numerous topic areas. I will highlight some of the topics discussed that stood out to me and impacted my final decision.

Overall Demeanor:

Trump often put both hands and leaned into the podium and expanded his stature in that way; Biden was more often behind the podium, willing to jot down notes and react. He used the podium as a surface to write on as opposed to a convention. It's important to have good posture, not shift around, and to be connected with what you are saying. That comes out through your body language. Interestingly, both debaters looked connected. They controlled their space well.

COVID-19:

The opening question dealt with one of the most important issues that resonates with voters, COVID-19. The moderator framed the question with specific statistics about the loss of human lives. Each candidate was asked to explain specifically what they would do as President: Donald Trump was first to answer, and his response did not directly answer the question. Rather than outlining what he would do, moving forward, he tried to build a case for what a great job he has done. However, his answer was more a stream of consciousness list including, “closing the boarder,” shifting blame to China, claiming a vaccine will be available “very soon,” that things are not as bad as predicted, that spikes in Florida, Texas, and Arizona have now gone down, emphasizing that we are “rounding the curve,” and, noting that because he had had the virus he was now immune. Although this might appear to make a great case for his approach, in a traditional debate this answer would not be effective because it did not offer clear steps moving forward. It also was ineffective because it seemed to ignore the loss of so many lives.

