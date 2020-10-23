Debate: Biden says Giuliani fed false information about Hunter to help Trump get re-elected

Joe Biden addressed allegations about his son’s business dealings during the final presidential debate, accusing Donald Trump’s surrogates of being part of a Russian plot to interfere in the election.

Answering a question about election interference by foreign adversaries, Mr Biden said the publication of emails purportedly from his son Hunter’s laptop hard drive, passed to news outlets by Rudy Giuliani, was an effort to help Mr Trump get reelected.

“We are in a situation where we have foreign countries trying to interfere in our elections. His own national security advisor told him what is happening with his buddy … Rudy Giuliani. He’s being used as a Russian pawn, he’s being fed information that is not true,” Mr Biden said.

“Everything that is going on here is about Russia wanting to make sure that I do not get elected the next president of the United States because they know I know them, and they know me.”