Debate ahead of Quebec election aims to boost Indigenous voter turnout

·4 min read
Tunu Napartuk, left, is running in this election in the riding of Ungava for the Liberal Party and Maïtée Labrecque-Saganash, right, is also running in Ungava for Québec solidaire. Having more Indigenous candidates is just one way observers say will help convince more Indigenous voters to engage with this provincial election. (Facebook - image credit)
Tunu Napartuk, left, is running in this election in the riding of Ungava for the Liberal Party and Maïtée Labrecque-Saganash, right, is also running in Ungava for Québec solidaire. Having more Indigenous candidates is just one way observers say will help convince more Indigenous voters to engage with this provincial election. (Facebook - image credit)

On May 2, 1969, Quebec became the last province in Canada to give Indigenous people the right to vote.

Now, more than 53 years later and with a provincial election campaign in full swing, some observers say so much more could — and should — be done to increase voter participation in the North and among Indigenous voters living in the cities.

"For many Indigenous nations it's a debate of another nation," said Alexis Wawanoloath, who in 2007 became the first and only Indigenous person elected since 1969 to Quebec's National Assembly, when he won for the Parti Québécois in Abitibi-Est.

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec Labrador (AFNQL) is organizing a debate Tuesday night to try and convince more Indigenous voters to engage with this provincial election.

"It is essential that relations with First Nations be on the agenda," said  Ghislain Picard, head of the AFNQL in a release.

We cannot afford another four years in the same spot and even taking steps back on various issues that affect us. Quebec is lagging behind in Indigenous matters and must do better."

Observers like Wawanoloath and Bill Namagoose, executive director of the Cree Nation government, say politicians and parties need to do a much better job of making them care.

"When Indigenous peoples's issues are on the ballot, they will participate, but if they're not, they won't, they'll stay away," said Namagoose.

Ungava voter participation lowest in Quebec 

In 2018, voter participation in the northern Quebec riding of Ungava, for example, was just over 30 per cent, less than half what it was in the rest of the province, according to Elections Quebec and close to 16 per cent lower than the second to last place riding of D'arcy-McGee.

And a closer dive into the numbers shows that in Indigenous communities in Ungava, participation was even lower.

In the largest Cree community of Chisasibi, for example, voter turnout was just 8.6 per cent on election day. In Kuujjuaq, the largest community in Nunavik, it was 18.7 per cent on election day and that was with an Inuk candidate running. (Voting results in advanced polls are not included in these numbers, as Elections Quebec doesn't keep track of these numbers by community).

Clement Allard/The Canadian Press
Clement Allard/The Canadian Press

So how to change that and increase voter participation?

There are a record number of nine Indigenous candidates running in this provincial election, including two in the riding of Ungava. Maïtée Labrecque-Saganash, from the Cree community of Waswanipi, is running for Quebec Solidaire and Tunu Napartuk, from Nunavik, is running for the Quebec Liberals.

That will translate into a higher voter turnout, according to Wawanoloath.

"[Indigenous voters in Ungava] will be able to feel represented … to see themselves in these candidates," he said.

Facebook
Facebook

But having Indigenous candidates is only part of the answer, according to both Wawanoloath and Bill Namagoose, executive director of the Cree Nation Government.

Namagoose says parties need to get much better at reflecting Indigenous priorities in their platforms and says Indigenous organizations like the Assembly of First Nations Quebec Labrador have an important role to play.

In the 2015 and 2019 federal elections, the Assembly of First Nations was commissioned by Elections Canada to get more Indigenous voters engaged. The efforts included supporting outreach efforts, organizing information campaigns and circulating information about party platforms on issues important to Indigenous voters, among others.

And it worked.

Between 2011 and 2015, the voting rate increased by 15 percentage points among Indigenous voters, according to Statistics Canada.

"[The AFN] estimates they turned over 15 seats to the Liberals, and that was the difference in the Liberals getting a majority [in 2015]," said Namagoose.

Facebook
Facebook

But beyond debates, political parties also need to have more Indigenous voices in their caucuses and make those spaces safer for both Indigenous politicians, said Wawanoloath.

He cites high profile departures of the former federal justice minister, Jody Wilson Raybould, and MPs such as Robert-Falcon Ouellette, as examples of how much more work needs to be done.

Change to constitution

For Wawanoloath, increasing representation and Indigenous engagement in provincial and federal politics will take profound changes to the current system, beyond even the limits of the constitution.

"It will be necessary to change our constitution so there is a real place for Indigenous peoples," said Wawanoloath.

He says reopening the constitution is needed to guarantee space in the senate and other assemblies for Indigenous voices.

"We see it in other countries. There are the Sámi parliaments. There are special parliamentary commissions for the Maori in New Zealand," said Wawanoloath.

Facebook
Facebook

"There are many models that exist in the world that should inspire us and give Indigenous peoples a place, not only defined by the electoral system we have now," he said.

Wawanoloath says both the Trudeau and Legault governments have lost an opportunity to make more significant changes to increase Indigenous engagement in politics by not acting on promises to move to a more proportional model of representation.

Tuesday's debate will be live-streamed on APTN beginning at 7 p.m. in both English and French and hosted by Marie-Eve Bordeleau.

Latest Stories

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Evander Kane, Sharks reach settlement in grievance case

    Evander Kane's time with the Sharks is officially in the rear-view mirror.

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured. Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to b

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Film Breakdown: New skills Raptors players need based off Game 6 loss to 76ers

    Amit Mann breaks down how improved decision-making and skill development can help the Raptors win a playoff game similar to Game 6 vs. the 76ers and potentially advance past the first round in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • 49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by f