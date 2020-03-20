The Debao Property Development (SGX:BTF) Share Price Is Down 83% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But really bad investments should be rare. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Debao Property Development Ltd. (SGX:BTF); the share price is down a whopping 83% in the last three years. That might cause some serious doubts about the merits of the initial decision to buy the stock, to put it mildly. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 62%.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out our latest analysis for Debao Property Development

Debao Property Development wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years Debao Property Development saw its revenue shrink by 31% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. The swift share price decline at an annual compound rate of 45%, reflects this weak fundamental performance. We prefer leave it to clowns to try to catch falling knives, like this stock. It's worth remembering that investors call buying a steeply falling share price 'catching a falling knife' because it is a dangerous pass time.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

SGX:BTF Income Statement, March 19th 2020

Take a more thorough look at Debao Property Development's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

Story continues

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Debao Property Development returned a loss of 18% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 23%. Of far more concern is the 26% p.a. loss served to shareholders over the last five years. This sort of share price action isn't particularly encouraging, but at least the losses are slowing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Debao Property Development you should be aware of, and 4 of them are concerning.

But note: Debao Property Development may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.