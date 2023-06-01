Deatils of Ukraine's future security gurantees remain to be decided, NATO chief says

OSLO, June 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's security must be guaranteed when the war ends, but NATO allies still have to work out the details of how to arrange this, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"When the war ends we must ensure we have a framework in place to ensure it is not a pause in Russian actions against Ukraine," Stoltenberg said following an informal meeting of NATO countries' foreign ministers in Oslo.

"We need to stop the vicious circle of aggression against Ukraine. Details of how that can be done remain to be decided."

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Charlotte Van Campenhout; editing by Bart Meijer)