Deaths remain near record levels amid less reported COVID cases, DHEC data show

For a third straight week, South Carolina had a near record number coronavirus related deaths reported, according to data from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The state had 500 deaths from COVID-19 reported by DHEC Sept. 25 to Oct. 1. Only one week in January was deadlier with 520 deaths since the pandemic hit in March 2020. In the previous two weeks, South Carolina had 471 and 472 deaths reported, which also rank among the worse weeks for COVID deaths in South Carolina.

For the first time since August, the number of new reported cases in a week dropped below 20,000 from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

That week, South Carolina had 16,901 new cases reported by DHEC. That’s an average of about 2,414 new cases reported a day.

The percent of COVID tests that returned positive was still more than double what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is a controlled level. An average of about 11% of tests came back positive Sept. 25 to Oct. 1. The CDC has said the percent positive should be 5% to indicate the virus’ spread is slowing.

About 2.2 million of the state’s eligible residents, or a little more than 52%, are vaccinated, DHEC reported. About 40,000 people were vaccinated this week.

Hospitalizations from the virus have declined in the last five weeks. But with almost 1,000 deaths in two weeks, that may account for a reduction in people in the hospital with the virus. At least 1,778 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday.

In South Carolina, at least 860,369 cases of COVID-19 have been reported overall and 12,570 people have died since March 2020, according to DHEC.