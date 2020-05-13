Deaths must be registered within 24 hours to clear up coronavirus data lag, chief statistician recommends

People should be legally required to register the death of a loved one online within 24 hours after confusion exposed by the pandemic, the UK’s statistics chief says.

Ian Diamond said it was impossible to produce up-to-date information on deaths in the community under current rules – which allow five days for the task to be done, by post.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“My view is strongly that we should get more timely data,” the national statistician told MPs.

“And the way to do that is to legislate for the deaths to be registered electronically within 24 hours.”

The call comes after confusion over the true death toll from coronavirus, with hospital deaths reported much faster than those in care homes and other places.

More than 40,000 people are now known to have died – but the figure announced every day at the Downing Street press conference still stands at 32,692.

Sir Ian also warned the pandemic was far from over, saying: “What we are seeing is a reduction in the deaths...but not at the moment as speedy as we would perhaps like.”

He estimated that 136,000 people in the community currently have Covid-19, where there was still an epidemic, adding: “We need to be careful.”





More follows…





Read more

Minister 'doesn't know how virus will respond' to lockdown easing