Death toll rises to 8 in Kentucky flood, one of the 'most devastating' in state history

EMILY SHAPIRO
·2 min read
At least eight people have been killed in Kentucky amid "one of the worst, most devastating" floods in the state's history, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Among those killed was an 81-year-old woman, Beshear said.

The governor told reporters Thursday afternoon that he expects "double-digit" deaths and anticipates this will be one of the deadliest floods in Kentucky in "a very long time."

PHOTO: Van Jackson checks on his dog, Jack, who was stranded at a church by flood waters along Right Beaver Creek following a day of heavy rain, on July 28, 2022, in Garrett, Ky. ( By Pat McDonogh/USA Today Network)
PHOTO: A car is submerged in flood waters along Right Beaver Creek following a day of heavy rain, on July 28, 2022, in Garrett, Ky. (By Pat McDonogh/USA Today Network)
MORE: Floodwater safety tips

A flash flood emergency was issued overnight as 2 to 5 inches of rain pounded the state. The governor warned there's a chance for another 2 to 3 inches of rain Thursday night or over the weekend.

In most areas, the water hasn't crested yet, Beshear said at a morning news conference, warning, "We probably haven't seen the worst of it."

PHOTO: Water surrounds homes and structures after flash flooding near Quicksand, Ky., July 28, 2022. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
PHOTO: Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., July 28, 2022, after heavy rains caused flash flooding and mudslides in parts of central Appalachia. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
The state's combating washed out roads, destroyed homes and flooded schools, the governor said.

Hundreds of residents are expected to lose their homes and it'll likely take families years to recover and rebuild, Beshear said.

PHOTO: A truck drives along flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Ky., July 28, 2022, after heavy rains caused flash flooding and mudslides in parts of central Appalachia. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
PHOTO: Bonnie Combs hugs her 10-year-old granddaughter Adelynn Bowling, as she watches her property become covered by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Ky., July 28, 2022. (Timothy D. Easley/AP)
MORE: 3 life-saving tactics to use if in a car during a flash flood

Some people are waiting on roofs to be rescued, the governor said.

Crews from Kentucky's Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are out on boats making rescues, Beshear said.

The governor said he's activated the National Guard whose members are also preparing helicopters and trucks to evacuate stranded residents.

"This is all hands on deck," he said.

Three state parks are being opened to people who have lost their homes, Beshear said.

ABC News' Alexandra Faul and Kenton Gewecke contributed to this report.

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca