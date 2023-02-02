Deaths from Covid in Australian aged care pass 5,000 after monthly fatalities double in January

Henry Belot
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP</span>
Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP

More than 5,000 Australian aged care residents have died with Covid since the start of the pandemic, with the number of reported deaths increasing sharply since the beginning of the year.

Department of Health data confirms the number of Covid deaths in aged care facilities jumped from a total of 4,448 on 22 December to 5,045 on 25 January.

This increase of 597 deaths in just over a month was much higher than the 246 deaths recorded between 22 December and 24 November.

The increase reflects a spike in community transmission among the general population at the time, but also reveals aged care facilities have struggled to protect vulnerable residents, despite best efforts.

The latest weekly update on 27 January recorded 291 active outbreaks in as many aged care facilities. About 1,220 active cases were recorded among residents and 432 among staff.

Related: Covid deaths in Australian aged care surpass 100 a week, the highest rate since August

A Department of Health and Aged Care spokesperson said every death in aged care was a tragedy and acknowledged that deaths increased in January due to a spike in cases.

But the spokesperson also said the significant jump in reported deaths during January was influenced, in part, by a change in reporting methodology.

“The Covid in residential aged care facilities report now includes reconciled data from a number of departmental sources, including from case management teams and directly from aged care providers through the My Aged Care provider portal, which was introduced for Covid outbreaks in early 2022,” the spokesperson said.

“While there was an increase in new deaths each week in January as a direct result of the increased cases in December, the spike in January is largely due to an additional 232 deaths that were captured between December 2021 and January 2023 as a direct result of the data merge.”

The latest snapshot also reveals staff shortages at dozens of facilities. In the week leading up to 25 January, a surge workforce filled 817 shifts at 46 residential aged care homes.

“These shifts include roles for GPs, nurses, care workers, allied health workers [and] executive and ancillary staff,” the update said.

The temporary surge workforce is a commonwealth initiative that allows approved facilities to call on a reserve workforce.

During January, this surge workforce was provided by Healthcare Australia, Aspen Medical, HealthX and the Recruitment, Consulting and Staffing Association. These organisation receive federal funding as part of the scheme.

Tom Symondson, the chairman of the Aged & Community Care Providers Association, said the latest wave of Covid infections did not have “anywhere near the severe impact of the previous summer holiday period”.

“The removal of mandates in all jurisdictions in late 2022 has meant the onus is on providers to enforce rules like mask wearing and RATs before a visit to an aged care home,” Symondson said.

“The community might be living with Covid but the pandemic remains very much a reality in aged care.”

The Australian Medical Association’s president, Prof Steve Robson, said the deaths were “tragic but not surprising given the state of a largely neglected aged care sector”.

“We have known that elderly people are more vulnerable since the early days of the pandemic and have enacted targeted strategies, some from the start … but we obviously haven’t done enough to protect them,” Robson said.

“We have wound back almost all public health measures and this puts vulnerable people in aged care at greater risk.”

The latest update also reveals high levels of vaccination among aged care residents.

“As at 27 January 2023, there are currently 157,833 residents eligible for fourth doses. In total 134,929 residents, or 85.5% of eligible residents, have received a fourth dose,” the update said.

Latest Stories

  • Woman who lost five stone is unrecognisable but says she is now treated differently for being ‘beautiful’

    After losing five stone and gaining a new confidence, Liv Ralph was amazed to find she was treated as a completely different person.

  • Blood pressure tablets recalled over potential cancer risk, FDA announces

    The FDA announced the second recall in months of blood-pressure medication over an elevated cancer risk. This time Quinapril tablets are being pulled.

  • Texas Mom Shares Experience Using Ozempic for 1 Year: 'It's More Complicated Than People Realize'

    Natasha Robinson opens up to PEOPLE about taking Ozempic due to her insulin resistance and high glucose levels

  • Danniella Westbrook says it's 'about time' as she prepares for facial surgery

    The star said she has been waiting a long time for the surgery.

  • Dr. Deena Hinshaw, ousted from Alberta, moves to job with B.C. public health leaders

    The former chief medical officer removed from her post in Alberta has taken a new job with B.C.'s public health leadership team, the westernmost province announced Wednesday. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, who became the face of Alberta's public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will work as B.C.'s deputy provincial health officer on a six-month contract. "To help strengthen B.C.'s preparedness and response to present and future public health emergencies, I am pleased to share new additions to our p

  • B.C. launches new payment model for family doctors

    B.C.'s new payment model for family physicians came into effect on Wednesday, giving doctors the option to do away with the old fee system reported to have driven new recruits and veterans alike away from the job. The new framework allows physicians to scrap the current fee-for-service system that saw them paid a flat rate per patient visit and be paid instead for a range of duties that come with the job. "I believe it's the most significant reform to primary care in my lifetime in the history o

  • Almost everyone who buys this compact rowing machine loves it — and it probably costs less than your gym sneakers

    Rowing is both a cardio and strength training workout that uses the whole body.

  • Alberta has seen roughly 10,000 'excess' deaths since 2020, and COVID doesn't explain it all

    The number of Albertans who died over the last three years was significantly higher than what would be considered normal for that stretch of time, and not all of that increase is attributed to COVID-19 deaths, according to new data from Statistics Canada. Weekly death estimates from the federal agency show there were 9,821 extra deaths over the course of the pandemic, from early 2020 to the first week of November 2022. That is, close to 10,000 more people died than what would normally be expecte

  • Feds caught off guard by Saskatchewan 'unforeseen' request for COVID-19 help

    SASKATOON — Public Safety Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces were caught off guard by a request for help from Saskatchewan during the height of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Documents obtained under freedom of information laws show employees in the federal departments were surprised when Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman sent a letter in October 2021 to then-federal health minister Patty Hajdu requesting help. “Unforeseen (request for assistance) for (Saskatchewan) came in

  • Kyle Richards Says Ozempic Rumors Are 'Frustrating': 'I Work Really Hard and It Bothers Me'

    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently denied she used the obesity drug for weight loss

  • Wichita anti-abortion doctor’s nod to ‘principled’ 9/11 terrorists raises alarm

    The medical director of the Choices Medical Clinic, located south of Trust Women’s Wichita abortion clinic, made the comments at a recent March for Life rally in Topeka.

  • Windsor-Essex health unit says more than 6,600 students will be suspended over expired vaccination records

    More than 6,600 elementary students in Windsor-Essex county will be suspended from school on March 16 if they do not update their vaccines. The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit released a statement Thursday that they have mailed out 6,654 suspension orders to students in the region. The health unit's website says the vaccinations are for illnesses like hepatitis B, human papillomavirus and meningococcal disease. The health unit says it will enforce the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA), w

  • Snag These Podiatrist-Approved Walking Shoes for Women for Your Best Walk Ever

    The best walking shoes allow you to stand and walk all day comfortably. Here are the pairs of sneakers podiatrists and reviewers love most.

  • Sask. not following B.C. on decriminalization path

    Harm reduction advocates say Saskatchewan should follow B.C.'s lead when it comes to decriminalization of drugs, but the provincial government said it has no intention to do so. This week, the federal government and B.C. launched a three-year pilot allowing people 18 and older to possess small amounts of certain illicit drugs without being charged. Last year, the federal government granted B.C. an exemption from the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA). But do not expect Saskatchewan to lo

  • Nebraska lawmakers put off vote on 'heartbeat' abortion ban

    The Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee took nearly eight hours of testimony Wednesday before adjourning without a vote on whether to advance a bill that would outlaw abortion at a point before many women know they’re pregnant. “This bill is about one thing: protecting babies with beating hearts from elective abortion,” Republican Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston told the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee to kick off testimony on her bill Wednesday, which brought scores of ban supporters and hundreds of opponents into the Capitol. Democratic Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, who has been an outspoken opponent of restricting abortion rights, urged the crowd to continue showing up for each phase of the bill.

  • The 20 Most Ignored Cancer Symptoms in Women and Men

    Pay attention to these cancer symptoms that you are most likely to ignore, and get yourself to a doctor if they persist. After heart disease, cancer is the second most common cause of death in the United States. According to Medical News Today, detecting and treating your cancer early on can improve your outlook.

  • When should someone with dementia stop driving? This resource helps seniors decide

    Ron Posno enjoyed the freedom of driving a car. He says was hooked the minute he sat down as a teenager in a family friend's old Ford truck and started the engine. "I loved it," said Posno, 83, of London, Ont. But now, more than 70 years later, Posno has decided to hang his car keys up for good. He says the decision came after two kids on bikes passed in front of his car unexpectedly while he looked over his shoulder before merging into a busy intersection near his home. "Well that terrified me,

  • N.L. launches same-day fly-in, fly-out service for cardiac patients

    The government of Newfoundland and Labrador announced a pilot project Tuesday for patients to access cardiac catheterization procedures offered in St. John's via a same-day fly-in, fly-out service. Patients will be assessed based on need, and those deemed suitable for air travel will be flown to St. John's and returned to their regional health-care facility the same day. In a press release, the Department of Health and Community Services said the service will reduce the wait-list for the procedu

  • Fredericton family doctor calls on province to help cut paperwork, free up time for patients

    If the New Brunswick government would help cut paperwork for family doctors, they could see their patients sooner and might be able to take on more patients, says a Fredericton doctor. It could also reduce doctor burnout and help encourage new doctors to get into family practice, said Dr. Will Stymiest. About 59,000 New Brunswickers are registered as not having a family doctor. Stymiest estimates he spends four to eight hours a week on paperwork. That includes "essential" things that won't chang

  • Expansion of assisted dying for mental illness in Canada to be delayed until 2024

    Canadian Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti announced the tabling of a bill on Thursday that will delay by a year an expansion of medically assisted dying (MAiD) to people with mental health disorders as their only underlying condition. Lametti said the delay "will provide time to help provincial and territorial partners and the medical and nursing communities to prepare to deliver MAiD in the circumstances. It will also allow the completion of in-depth studies of the risks and complexities associated with providing MAiD to individuals whose sole underlying condition is mental illness."