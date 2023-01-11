Death of young mother sparks scrutiny of rising fatalities in N.S. emergency rooms

·6 min read
Gunter Holthoff and his wife Allison. She died in the emergency department at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre on Dec. 31. (Ali Holthoff/Facebook - image credit)
Gunter Holthoff and his wife Allison. She died in the emergency department at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre on Dec. 31. (Ali Holthoff/Facebook - image credit)

The death of a young mother in an Amherst, N.S. hospital, is renewing scrutiny of the province's health-care system, and how emergency departments are functioning under the strain of staffing shortages and overcrowded waiting rooms.

On Dec. 31, 37-year-old Allison Holthoff waited more than six hours to see a doctor at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre while she experienced excruciating pain in her abdomen.

Her husband drove her to the emergency department at 11 a.m. AT and she spent her time between a wheelchair and lying on the floor in the waiting room before she was brought to an exam room.

"At one point I even did go out and told them, 'She's not doing good, she says she's feeling like she's dying,' and nobody said or did anything," said her husband Gunter Holthoff.

After more time passed, the nurses prepared Allison for an X-ray, but her husband said she went into cardiac arrest before the test could be performed. She was resuscitated three times and later died in the intensive care unit.

Ali Holthoff/Facebook
Ali Holthoff/Facebook

Emergency room deaths are at a six-year high, according to figures shared with CBC News by the Nova Scotia NDP Caucus following a freedom of information request.

In 2022, 558 people in Nova Scotia died in emergency departments, up from 505 in 2021 and 393 in 2020.

"Any time we have numbers that are going up … it's deeply concerning," said Susan Leblanc, MLA for Dartmouth North and NDP health spokesperson.

"We know that people are waiting for long, long waits in the emergency departments … so when the waits end in a death, it's obviously the worst case scenario."

The number of deaths compared to patients is still extremely low, at 0.12 per cent. But the percentage was at its highest in 2022 compared to the previous five years.

N.S. emergency department deaths

Late last week, CBC News asked Nova Scotia Health for the number of deaths that have occurred in emergency departments in the province. The department declined, citing privacy rules.

The president-elect of Doctors Nova Scotia said deaths in emergency rooms do not necessarily mean a person didn't receive adequate care.

"Often people are going to emergency departments because they've got life-threatening things going on, like heart attacks, or seriously injured in an accident," said Dr. Colin Audain, anesthesia site chief for the Victoria General Hospital in Halifax. "I think it's fair to say that health care in general is in a bit of a crisis and that the emergency department is sort of the ground zero."

Almost 130,000 Nova Scotians don't have a family doctor. Audain said this means more people go to the emergency department and cause backlogs.

He said staff are run off their feet.

"Most health care workers these days are under a tremendous amount of stress. They're constantly inundated with patients that they don't have the resources to deal with."

In 2022, there were 536,666 total visits to emergency departments across the province. Around eight percent, or 43,142 patients, left without being seen.

Issue across the country

Dr. Robert Robson, a longtime physician and patient safety consultant in Dundas, Ont., said he was saddened by the news of Allison's death, but he was not surprised.

In the last year, several people have died after waiting for care in emergency rooms in New Brunswick and Quebec.

"It's reflective of a bigger problem which affects hospitals all across the country and that's the important issue, I think," he said.

"This is not just a Maritime issue, I'm not trying to minimize what happened in Amherst, and this is not just a small- or medium-sized emergency department hospital issue — this kind of breakdown in the way care is provided occurs in all types of hospitals."

He said there has been a "deterioration" in health care, as medical professionals are exhausted after two years of the COVID-10 pandemic, and as hospitals lose funding.

"None of the people working at [the Amherst] hospital — I am absolutely certain — would go to work with the intention of harming or the intention of not providing care, but the fact is that the circumstances in which they're working are such that it becomes very challenging," he said.

"I'm not saying this to let anybody off the hook, but we need to understand all of those factors, and if we don't seriously look at them, the chance of making any progress is very limited."

Growing, aging population

While this is an issue across the country, Nova Scotia has some key challenges.

Katherine Fierlbeck, the chair of the department of political science at Dalhousie University in Halifax, said the COVID-19 pandemic has strained the provincial health-care system, which was already stricken with an aging and sick population.

Despite this, the pandemic drew more people to the region, with Nova Scotia's population surpassing one million people in 2021.

"The population has really exploded and our infrastructure really has not been able to keep up with this," Fierlbeck said.

She said improvement is possible, but it will require long-term structural changes between the federal and provincial governments.

"Basically, the best advice I can say is, just don't get sick, don't have accidents, and if you do, make sure it's serious enough that you get seen first and not so complicated though they can't figure it out quickly."

Working on recruitment, retention

As of Tuesday, there are 12 physician positions vacant within emergency departments across the province, two of which are at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst.

For registered nurses, there is an average vacancy rate of nearly 32 per cent across regional health care centres and the Halifax Infirmary as of the end of November, according to data from Nova Scotia Health.

The highest vacancy rate is at the Yarmouth Regional Hospital, where it's 57.2 per cent. Cape Breton Regional Hospital follows with a 43.9 per cent vacancy rate.

Rate of nurse vacancies in N.S. emergency departments

Nova Scotia Health Minister Michelle Thompson said there is "a significant gap in our province for nursing."

"At Nova Scotia Health, we could accept 1,500 nurses today," she told CBC Radio's Information Morning Nova Scotia Tuesday.

Thompson said critical care nursing is a subspecialty with a smaller pool of candidates.

"We are looking at not only training our own workforce, but also how we can work through immigration streams to bring people into our province to work through our health-care system," she said.

MORE TOP STORIES 

Latest Stories

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • McDonagh helps Predators beat Capitals for 3rd straight win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan McDonagh scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Friday night for their third straight win. Thomas Novak and Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which is 4-0-1 in its last five games to inch closer to a playoff position in the Western Conference. McDonagh’s goal with 3:16 left was a highlight-reel move to the net and finish by the defensive defenseman far more known for

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Coach Sean McVay says 'focus' is on LA Rams, not TV suitors

    THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — While Sean McVay remains interested in the broadcast booth, the coach says his mind is still on the sideline with his Los Angeles Rams for now. McVay claimed Friday that his focus for 2023 is on fixing the Rams (5-11), who wrap up the worst season in NFL history by a defending Super Bowl champion when they visit Seattle on Sunday. The youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl also didn't definitively state his plans beyond the weekend. “It's flattering,” McVay said whe

  • Purdy leads 49ers to 10th straight win, 38-13 over Cardinals

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes for his sixth straight game with multiple TDs and the San Francisco 49ers clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Purdy overcame two sacks by J.J. Watt in the final game of the star defensive end's stellar career and connected with George Kittle twice and Christian McCaffrey once on TD passes to lead the Niners (13-4) to their 10th straight win to end the regular sea

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Athletes, activists to carry torch for Arctic Winter Games in Wood Buffalo

    The flame of the Arctic Winter Games will travel across some of the most northern communities in Alberta this week, on its way to Fort McMurray for the 2023 edition of the event that combines northern sports and culture. The Arctic Winter Games is an international competition for athletes from Northwest Territories, Yukon, Nunavut, northern Alberta, Alaska, Greenland, Finland and Norway. The event runs from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 in Wood Buffalo and include a myriad of different sports including alpi

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host women's games

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February. Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019. The 100-member PWHPA plays Se

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season. Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 25 saves. Erik Karlsson was held off the scoresheet, ending the veteran defenseman's 14-game point streak. Marchand's goal came just one minute into the game