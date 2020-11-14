Death of woman, 65, in Richmond Hill deemed suspicious, police investigating

Police are investigating after a 65-year-old woman was found dead in her residence Saturday morning, York Regional Police said in a statement.

They say shortly before 7:30 a.m. police were called to a home in Richmond Hill, on Don Head Village Boulevard, after the senior was found dead.

The coroner attended the scene and deemed the death suspicious. As a result, the York Regional Police Homicide Unit have taken over the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who has seen anything suspicious in the area to contact investigators. They are also appealing to neighbours with residential video surveillance to come forward if they have footage that can aid the investigation.