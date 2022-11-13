Death of Waterhen Lake First Nation man, 36, being investigated as homicide

RCMP major crimes unit and Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the death of a Waterhen Lake First Nation man, 36. (CBC - image credit)

A Waterhen Lake First Nation man died on Saturday at the First Nation in an incident police believe was a homicide.

Meadow Lake RCMP received a call about a man in distress on the First Nation shortly after 4:30 a.m.

When they arrived to the home, they found an injured 36-year-old man.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the residence. His family has been notified, according to RCMP, who said in a press release it would not be releasing the victim's name.

Police said they will have an increased presence in the community as the investigation into the death continues, led by the RCMP major crimes unit and Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Anyone with information or who may have seen something suspicious is being asked by police to contact either local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.