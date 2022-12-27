Death toll from US winter storm reaches 56 as drivers found frozen to death in cars

Ice and snow cover an abandoned vehicle along the Lake Erie shoreline (Getty Images)

America’s death toll from the Arctic ice bomb has reached at least 56 as officials said drivers had been found frozen to death in their cars.

Worst-affected New York state, where 28 have died and the city of Buffalo is under six feet of snow, was likened to a war zone.

As the number of deaths continued to rise and 55 million people faced a severe weather warning, authorities said the storm - known as an ice bomb because of a collision of cold and warmer air - was one of the most devastating on record.

US President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration allowing federal support for New York state.

"My heart is with those who lost loved ones this holiday weekend," he tweeted.

Some of those who died in the Buffalo area were found frozen to death in their cars after becoming trapped in blizzard white-outs.

Others were discovered on the street in snowbanks.

New York governor Kathy Hochul said the area looked like "a war zone".

Erie County executive, Mark Poloncarz, warned authorities were expecting to see more fatalities as the area braced for as much as three feet of snow today.

He said: "There may be more [deaths]. We know there are people stuck in cars for more than two days. And there are people in homes that are below freezing temperatures."

Four victims were found outside, while others had died in their homes. Three lost their lives to "cardiac events" after attempts to clear snow. Another three died while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

The ages of those killed in Buffalo and the surrounding areas ranged from 26 to 93.

Experts warned people should prepare for numbing cold and heavy "lake-effect" snow - the result of frigid air moving over warmer waters. At its worst, as many as 1.8 million properties were without power in the US.Thousands of flights were cancelled and delayed.

The number of homes without electricity was said to be around 150,000 last night. As Washington DC suffered its coldest Christmas in more than 20 years, some spent Sunday skating on the frozen Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

In storm-ravaged Canada, four people died when a bus overturned on icy roads in British Columbia.

At least 140,000 homes, most in Ontario and Quebec, are without electricity.