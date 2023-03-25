Death toll from US strikes on pro-Iran installations in Syria rises to 19 fighters, says Syrian war monitor

(Reuters) - The death toll in U.S. air strikes on pro-Iran installations in eastern Syria has risen to 19 fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said on Saturday.

The observatory said that toll was from the initial U.S. response to a drone attack on Thursday on a U.S. military position in Syria that killed one American contractor and wounded another contractor and five troops.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the toll.

