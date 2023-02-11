Death toll in Turkey-Syria earthquake tops 25,000 as survivors dwindle

The aftermath of an earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Ugur Yildirim /dia images via Getty Images

A grim milestone was reached on Saturday as the death toll from a devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria topped more than 25,000, The Associated Press reported.

The figure was reached as rescuers continued to try and find survivors among the rubble of the earthquake, a 7.8-magnitude rumble that occurred on Feb. 6. The earthquake destroyed hundreds of buildings, with BBC News reporting that structures "as large as 12 stories high are now flattened" with "huge mountains of rubble as far as the eye can see."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has referred to the earthquake as the "disaster of the century," and Turkish officials said that a 310-mile diameter region had been affected by the shake, an area home to more than 13.5 million people in Turkey and more in Syria.

Following the earthquake, a massive rescue operation was launched, but hope continues to fade as freezing temperatures and lack of food and water make finding additional survivors unlikely. With the World Health Organization's original estimate of 20,000 deaths now far exceeded, it is unclear exactly how many more fatalities will occur.

Despite the devastation, though, there have been remarkable stories of survival against all odds.

AP noted that a number of "dramatic rescues were being broadcast on Turkish television." This includes the rescue of a family of three, including a 12-year-old girl, who were pulled alive from the rubble in the city of Kahramanmaras.

The rescue followed the discovery "of a family of five from a mound of debris in the hard-hit town of Nurdagi," AP reported, as "rescuers cheered and chanted, 'God is Great!' as the last family member, the father, was lifted to safety."

You may also like

Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are in the works at Disney

Could moon dust be used to bring down Earth's temperatures?

Millions to face 'hunger cliff' as emergency SNAP benefits come to an end