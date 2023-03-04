Death toll in strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia rises to 11 - officials

·1 min read

KYIV, March 4 (Reuters) - The death toll from a Russian missile strike that hit an apartment block in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 11 on Saturday after a woman's body was found in the debris, the state emergency service said.

One child was among those killed in Thursday's early-morning strike on the five-storey residential building, the service said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Officials from the regional administration said in another post that a Russian S-300 missile had hit the building.

In a post on Telegram shortly after the strike, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promised to hold Russia accountable.

"The terrorist state wants to turn every day for our people into a day of terror. But evil will not reign in our land."

"We will drive all the occupiers out and they will definitely be held accountable for everything." (Reporting by Max Hunder Editing by Helen Popper)

Latest Stories

  • Belgian mother who murdered her five children euthanised at own request - on 16th anniversary of killings

    A mother who killed her five children has been euthanised at her own request - 16 years to the day after their murders, her lawyer has said. Genevieve Lhermitte slit the throats of her son and daughters - aged three to 14 - with a kitchen knife at their family home in the Belgian town of Nivelles on 28 February 2007. The children's father was out of the country at the time of the killings, after which Lhermitte attempted to take her own life, but failed and was charged with the murders.

  • Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter

    The brother of star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is accused of pushing the waiter and sexually assaulting the Johnson County restaurant’s owner last weekend.

  • Judge who sentenced Alex Murdaugh to life tells disgraced lawyer his murdered wife and son 'will visit you at night'

    The judge handing down his sentence told Murdaugh: "It might not have been you. It might have been the monster you've become" with opioid addiction.

  • Alex Murdaugh juror reveals what led panel to find him guilty of murder

    Craig Moyer said that Murdaugh’s lack of remorse, crocodile tears and the damning cellphone video captured by Paul minutes before his murder convinced the panel of his guilt

  • Russian COVID Vaccine Creator Found Strangled to Death With Belt

    Telegram / Investigative Committee of RussiaA prominent scientist who helped develop Russia’s COVID vaccine, Sputnik V, was killed in his apartment in Moscow on Thursday, according to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.Andrey Botikov, who worked as a senior researcher at the Gamaleya National Research Center for Ecology and Mathematics, was found dead in his apartment on Thursday. His death is being investigated as a murder, the committee said in a Telegram statement.“Accordin

  • A single foreign worker blew the lid off a massive international trafficking ring north of Toronto, police say

    It began with a tip from a single foreign worker. Now, police north of Toronto say they have rescued 64 Mexican migrants exploited by an international labour trafficking ring and in living conditions so deplorable that officers themselves have been left shaken. On Feb. 8, police acting on search warrants in East Gwillimbury, Vaughan, Toronto and Mississauga located dozens of workers who they say were lured to Canada with promises of a better future. Instead, they were given mattresses on the flo

  • Buster Murdaugh remains stoic as father Alex is convicted of killing his brother Paul and mother Maggie

    The only surviving son of Alex and Maggie testified in his father’s defence that he was ‘destroyed’ after the murders

  • Correctional officer charged with sexually assaulting inmate in Edmonton prison

    EDMONTON — A man who worked as a correctional program officer is accused of sexually assaulting an inmate at the federal Edmonton Institution for Women. Edmonton police say the suspect is alleged to have confined and sexually assaulted a female inmate in January 2022. Police say in a statement Friday that they received a report of the assault in August. Peter Wolf, who is 55, was arrested and charged Tuesday with sexual assault, unlawful confinement and breach of trust by a public officer. Wolf

  • Democrats Present Damning Info On Jim Jordan’s FBI ‘Whistleblowers’

    Jordan's subcommittee interviewed FBI agents who espoused conspiracy theories and received cash payments from a Donald Trump associate.

  • Cannabis-smoking teenager who stabbed grandmother to death in bath cleared of murder

    A teenage cannabis user who stabbed his grandmother to death while she was taking a bath has been cleared of her murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

  • Aaron Carter’s Mother Shares Graphic Photos From the Scene of His Death

    REUTERS/Robert GalbraithFour months after singer Aaron Carter was discovered dead in his California home at the age of 34, his mother has shared a series of graphic photos that she says were taken at the scene of his death.Jane Carter shared the images in a Facebook post on Wednesday alongside a caption in which she said she’s still looking for answers regarding the circumstances of her son’s death. “Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter,” she wrote. “I wa

  • Russia’s Shadow Army Accused of Raping Their Own Allied Troops

    Marko Djurica/ReutersGAROUA-BOULAÏ, Cameroon—Kolimba* and Bissafi* were with about a dozen of their colleagues from the Forces Armées Centrafricaines (FACA), the armed forces of the Central African Republic (CAR), at a military base in the northeastern town of Béloko when armed men attacked around 5 a.m. on Jan. 21.The attackers, from the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC)—a fusion of major rebel groups in CAR—destroyed dozens of vehicles, burned fuel stocks and razed a nearby customs office

  • Canadian held for death of Canadian woman at Mexico resort

    A Canadian man is being held in connection with the death of a Canadian woman at a resort south of Cancun Friday. Mexican prosecutors said the woman was found dead Friday at a hotel, but did not name the man or the hotel. Prosecutors in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo confirmed the suspect is also a Canadian.

  • Fired Memphis EMT says police impeded Tyre Nichols' care

    A former Memphis Fire Department emergency medical technician told a Tennessee board Friday that officers “impeded patient care” by refusing to remove Tyre Nichols ' handcuffs, which would have allowed EMTs to check his vital signs after he was brutally beaten by police. Robert Long, whose license was suspended for failing to give aid to Nichols and who has also been fired, appeared by livestream before the state Emergency Medical Services Board to share his version of events.

  • Baby's body found in plastic bag in shed during search for Constance Marten's newborn

    The body of a baby found in the search for Constance Marten's newborn was wrapped in a plastic bag inside a shed, as it was revealed the infant had been named Victoria.

  • Alex Murdaugh found guilty in murder of wife, son

    A jury has found disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh guilty of brutally murdering his wife and younger son at the family's property in 2021. The jury reached the verdict after deliberating for nearly three hours Thursday after hearing five weeks of testimony from more than 70 witnesses -- including Alex Murdaugh himself, who denied the murders but admitted to lying to investigators and cheating his clients. Judge Clifton Newman said the court would reconvene Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. local time for sentencing.

  • TikToker who filmed Nicola Bulley’s body being removed from river is targeted by angry locals

    Curtis Arnold, 34, from Kidderminster, Worcestershire, posted a video of Nicola Bulley's body being removed from the River Wyre in Lancashire.

  • DeSantis takes aim at prosecutor after TV crew attack

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fresh off removing one Democratic prosecutor, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is eyeing another over how she handled cases involving a suspect charged with fatally shooting a TV reporter, a 9-year-old girl and a woman last week. DeSantis' general counsel sent a letter earlier this week to State Attorney Monique Worrell seeking documents and emails about the prior arrests and prosecution decisions involving 19-year-old Keith Moses, both as juvenile and an adult. Juvenile records

  • Capitol rioter guilty of stealing badge from beaten officer

    A New York man pleaded guilty on Friday to stealing a badge and radio from a police officer who was brutally beaten as rioters pulled him into the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol over two years ago, court record show. Thomas Sibick pleaded guilty to assault and theft charges for his role in the attack on Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. Rioters kicked, punched, grabbed and shocked Fanone with a stun gun after pulling him away from other officers who were guarding a tunnel entrance on the Capitol's Lower West Terrace.

  • Tucker Carlson: Andrew Tate’s Arrest Is ‘Obviously a Set Up’

    via Fox NewsTucker Carlson asserted Friday that the December arrest of Andrew Tate, the pro-Trump, misogynistic social media figure currently imprisoned in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and organized crime, was “obviously a set up.”Carlson spoke with Tina Glandian, an attorney of Tate’s, to discuss her client’s situation, but not before prefacing the interview with the claim that “Joe Biden’s State Department” is “thrilled” by it. The Fox News host also commented that Tate’s ar