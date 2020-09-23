Death toll rises to 39 in Bhiwandi building collapse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse, which took place here on Monday, has risen to 39, the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) informed on Wednesday.

As many as 25 people have been rescued so far.

The three-storeyed building collapsed around 3:40 am on Monday in the Patel compound area in the Thane district.

Soon after the incident, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade, and police teams had reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the loss of lives in the incident. (ANI)

