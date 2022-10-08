Death toll from Irish petrol station blast rises to nine

PA Reporters
The death toll from an explosion at an Irish petrol station has risen to nine and the search for further fatalities is ongoing.

A search and recovery operation is continuing in the village of Creeslough, Co Donegal, as rescue workers try to locate several people who are still missing.

Friday afternoon’s blast ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store and adjacent buildings.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Emergency services continue their work (Brian Lawless/PA)

Having announced three fatalities on Friday night, the Irish police force, An Garda Siochana, confirmed a further four deaths in a statement on Saturday morning. Just before midday on Saturday they announced a further two deaths, bringing the total to nine.

The force said: “Emergency services remain at the scene in a search and recovery phase of this operation.

“An Garda Siochana can now confirm nine fatalities as a result of this incident.

“The search and recovery for further fatalities continues.”

Eight people were transferred to hospital for medical attention on Friday.

A major emergency response operation involving first responders from both sides of the Irish border extended through the night and continued on Saturday morning.

Rubble was being moved on to trailers and hauled from the scene.

Emergency services continue their work at the scene (Brian Lawless/PA)

Two rescue workers were on a raised platform above the site of the explosion and a digger was working through the debris.

Among those gathered at the cordon on Friday night were relatives of people believed to have been in the buildings at the time.

Sniffer dogs were being used amid the rubble.

At one point on Friday night all machinery was turned off and onlookers were asked to remain silent as rescue workers attempted to detect survivors beneath the debris.

The President of Ireland Michael D Higgins expressed his shock at the “terrible tragedy”.

“All of our thoughts must go out to all of those who have been affected,” he said.

“Those who have received news of the loss of a loved one, those injured and, most of all, those who are waiting with anxiety for news of their loved ones.

“This tragedy is a terrible blow to a community that is closely knit and where every loss and injury will be felt by every member of the community and far beyond.”

Irish premier Micheal Martin said he expected the death toll to rise.

The Taoiseach described Friday as the “darkest of days” for Donegal and Ireland.

“People across this island will be numbed by the same sense of shock and utter devastation as the people of Creeslough at this tragic loss of life,” he said.

The Garda has not provided any information on the suspected cause of the explosion.

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty, who was at the scene on Saturday morning, said there were a number of people missing.

He told the PA news agency: “The rescue and recovery operation went on through the night.

“This explosion not only ripped the heart out of this building, but ripped the heart out of this community and left a huge amount of devastation.

“In the early hours four more bodies were recovered, bringing the overall death toll to seven.

“There are a number of people still missing and the emergency services are working tirelessly to remove debris and to recover other individuals who may still be in that building.”

Seven bodies have been found in the debris (Brian Lawless/PA)
Agriculture Minister and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue, speaking from the scene of the blast, said: “It has been a very difficult time overnight as the emergency services have worked their way through the rubble.

“It is a really challenging, traumatic situation here in Creeslough. There is real devastation here in this local community.”

Prayers were said in the local church in Creeslough on Saturday morning for all those suffering.

The congregation at St Michael’s Church heard there was a “tsumami” of grief in the community.

Fr John Joe Duffy said: “From our hearts, with all our hearts and with all our souls, we pray for those who have died, we pray for those who were injured, we pray for all who were involved… we pray for those who are there continuing to help and have helped since yesterday.

“We pray also for those family members who are bereaved and we pray for those who still are waiting news.

“We keep them all very much in our hearts.”

On Friday night a coast guard helicopter airlifted some of those who were injured in the blast from Letterkenny University Hospital to Dublin.

Northern Ireland’s air ambulance was also deployed, as were fire crews and ground ambulances from the region.

The Irish Coast Guard said on Saturday morning that it was continuing to support emergency crews at the scene after working through the night.

Letterkenny hospital appealed to the public not to attend its emergency department unless it was urgent.

The hospital initiated its major emergency standby protocol earlier on Friday. It stood down the protocol late on Friday.

In a statement, the hospital said: “The hospital continues to treat those injured in the incident at Creeslough, Co Donegal, and remains on hand to provide all necessary medical assistance required.”

Applegreen founder and chief executive Joe Barrett said the company was “utterly shocked and saddened” by the “tragic” incident in Creeslough.

Mr Barrett said: “Yesterday was a very dark day for Creeslough, for Donegal, for Ireland, and for all of us in the wider Applegreen family.

“This is a hugely tragic event, and I would like to offer our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the deceased, and to the entire community in Creeslough.

“We are utterly shocked and saddened at what happened yesterday. I would also like to offer our thanks to the emergency services and first responders who are dealing with the incident.

“We have been working with our local partners in Creeslough since 2014. We are providing them with assistance and support locally at this very difficult time.”

Ireland’s deputy premier Leo Varadkar wrote on Twitter: “Terrible news from Donegal tonight.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragic events and with the emergency services responding.”

Nina Gabel, 35, who was at the cordon on Friday evening, described distressing scenes.

“There was one woman who didn’t know where her daughter was and she was very upset,” she told PA.

“There are emergency services everywhere, there were so many gardai and fire engines.

“What looked like local farmers’ tractors were helping to dig out the rubble.”

A local hotel stopped taking bookings from members of the public on Friday to ensure all spare rooms were held for first responders.

