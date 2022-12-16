How the Death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Sparked Discussions of Mental Health and Suicide in the Black Community

Charmaine Patterson
·4 min read
tWitch poses backstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Stephen "tWitch" Boss

The death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss has left Hollywood and fans shocked, as many call him a light who brightened any room he entered.

Boss, a former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance all-star, died by suicide on Wednesday at age 40. His death brought a renewed focus on the conversation of mental health and suicide awareness in the Black community, which has seen an alarming rise in suicide rates in recent years.

PEOPLE spoke with Dr. Rheeda Walker — a clinical psychologist, author of The Unapologetic Guide to Black Mental Health and a professor at the University of Houston — on discussions that have been sparked by tWitch's death.

How has the death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss led to more conversations about mental health and suicide, particularly in the Black community?

Dr. Walker: The deaths of Cheslie Kryst and Regina King's son sparked conversations earlier this year. People are hurting. I don't know if they're hurting "more," but we in the Black community have less of the community connectedness and cultural identity anchor that allowed us to weather generations of storms.

The seemingly happiest of individuals, invoking joy and sincere kindness wherever they go, are not immune.

Those tough topics have often been viewed as taboo. Why do you think the stigma exists? 

Dr. Walker: I wish I had the answer for this one. The stigma seems to have always been there — that mental health and more importantly, mental illness, is associated with being weak. There are those among us who are disconnected from reality and see and hear things that aren't there. However, there are many others who struggle with hidden feelings of depression, overwhelming anxiety, and yes, thoughts of suicide. Years ago, a study found that African Americans were more likely characterized as "hidden ideators" compared to counterparts from other racial/ethnic groups.

You conducted research for the University of Houston that was published earlier this year. It shares that suicide rates have "increased dramatically" in African Americans. Why do you think the issue is getting worse? 

Dr. Walker: There isn't a way to ethically test the causes of suicide, but in my research, I have observed that those who reported less positive cultural identity, less spirituality, and more stress associated with navigating our primarily white, mainstream society as a Black person are more vulnerable to thoughts of suicide.

What often prevents some who are struggling with mental health and suicide from reaching out for help? 

Dr. Walker: Stigma is a powerful drug. Also, if individuals felt that they could get the help they needed and without judgment, I do feel that more people would get help. I am also concerned about a movement in our society to hospitalize anyone who says they don't know if they want to live or because they are a teenager who is cutting themselves. Every situation is different, but it is important to assess whether someone has access to the means to take their own lives and if they are determined to do so. If they are ambivalent, they may benefit as much from time spent with loved ones and help problem-solving a stressful situation.

Understandably, people in crisis aren't good problem-solvers. But those who around them can offer to use the ABCs that I talk about in The Unapologetic Guide to Black Mental HealthAssume you (and not someone else) can help, Be present (put the cell phone down), and Cancel your judgment (because crisis time is not the time to tell someone their situation isn't so bad).

Many are shocked by the death of tWitch, who was widely viewed as a happy person. What are signs that loved ones can look for if they believe someone is contemplating hurting themselves?

Dr. Walker: Again, everyone is different. The most intentional timing is when someone has gone through a recent stress and in particular a recent loss (e.g., job, relationship) that impacts how they see themselves as a person. Reach out and say, "Hey, I know you've been going through a lot, let's get together for dinner or tea or whatever. We can talk about whatever you like." We can't force people to talk or accept our help. We can only be there for them and without any judgment.

I was prompted to write The Unapologetic Guide to Black Mental Health because of the increase in suicide among Black Americans that concerned me — rates were increasing for Black Americans while decreasing for our white counterparts. I've learned that many think the book is for people with mental illness, but I wrote it for everyday folks to make a sense of living in a sometimes very harsh world. I believe that we have the tools to navigate our social circumstances, but we first have to recognize that there is indeed a crisis brewing just below the surface.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

