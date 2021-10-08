Death of serial killer Stephen Port’s first victim deemed ‘probably non-suspicious’

Anthony Walgate was killed by Stephen Port (PA) (PA Media)

The death of serial killer Stephen Port’s first victim was put down as “probably non-suspicious” by a medic, despite concerns that the body had been moved before it was found.

Dr Mark Munro was called the scene after 23-year-old fashion student Anthony Walgate was found dead, slumped against a wall outside the block of flats where Port lived in Cooke Street, Barking.

In his report which was handed to investigating officers, the forensic medical examiner recorded that the death was “probably non-suspicious”, and Dr Munro told the inquest he initially suspected an epileptic seizure might have been the cause.

Between June 2014 and September 2015, Port gave his four victims – starting with Mr Walgate - fatal doses of the date rape drug GHB before discarded them just metres away from his home.

Police believe 6ft 5in Port wrapped his victims’ bodies in bed sheets and carried them to the sites where they were found.

On Thursday, jurors at an inquest into the deaths heard that a paramedic and police officers all thought the death of Mr Walgate was suspicious, which was at odds with Dr Munro’s report.

The medic said the absence of knife or bullet wounds contributed to his conclusion, despite the “extraordinary” circumstances of the body’s discovery.

“Do you think you would have discussed whether the death was suspicious with the police?” said Andrew O’Connor QC, counsel to the coroner.

“Yes, definitely”, said Dr Munro.

Mr O’Connor said: “You would have told them that the death was probably not suspicious in your opinion?”

Dr Munro replied: “Yes, I must have done because I wrote it on the form.”

He said the body of Mr Walgate had been “obviously moved at some stage”, telling the inquest: “If somebody had an epileptic fit, or any sort of collapse, they wouldn’t be propped against the wall, they would be flat out on the floor. That was the extraordinary thing about the whole scenario.”

He added: “It is a bit strange, although it doesn’t necessarily mean it is suspicious because people do all sorts of things with dead bodies.”

London Ambulance Service had received a call from Port at 4.05am on June 19 2014 and arrived in Cooke Street nine minutes later.

In the 999 call, which was played to the jury, Port, who did not give his name, denied seeing what happened to the collapsed man, saying he did not know if he was awake or breathing.

He told the operator: “Looks like he’s collapsed or had a seizure or something, just drunk.

“I was just driving in my car and just saw him lying on the floor, just got out, had a look at him.”

Ambulance worker Antony Neil told jurors he regarded it as an “unexplained suspicious death”.

He said: “When I got to the body it was positioned cross-legged in an unnatural position from what the call was given as a possible seizure.

“My first impression was I could see the patient was deceased but if he had a seizure he would not be positioned as he was.”

Mr Walgate had some blood around his mouth and had been “dead for quite some time”, Mr Neil said.

Asked why he thought it was suspicious, he added: “The way it was positioned, it did not add up to the call I was given and because it was a young male, that’s why it appeared suspicious to me.

“If someone had a seizure they would not be sat upright with their legs crossed. I have never seen that in my career.”

Port was convicted of lying about the death of Mr Walgate, after police discovered he knew the victim and had arranged to meet him.

But Port was not identified as the killer until much later, after he had gone on to kill three more men.

Gabriel Kovari, 22, and Daniel Whitworth 21, were found dead in a Barking churchyard by the same dog walker three weeks apart in 2014 beneath a large maple tree in a corner of the walled cemetery.

The final victim, aspiring police officer Jack Taylor, 25, was found by a parks worker on the other side of the stone wall at 1.10pm on September 14 2015.

The inquests, which are looking at whether any of the deaths could have been prevented, continue.

