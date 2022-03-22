Death row inmates want SC to delay executions after firing squad, electric chair approved

Emily Bohatch
·3 min read

Lawyers for two South Carolina inmates who face executions have asked the state’s highest court to delay scheduling their deaths until a lower court can decide whether the electric chair and firing squad methods are constitutional.

The move is the latest legal entanglement as South Carolina tries to restart executions after a more than 10-year hiatus caused by a shortage of lethal injection drugs.

Attorneys representing death row inmates Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens asked the state Supreme Court on Monday for the stay days after the South Carolina Department of Corrections announced it had finished the necessary renovations to carry out an execution by firing squad.

While lethal injection drugs are unavailable, South Carolina lawmakers passed a law last year giving death row inmates the option of execution by firing squad, adding it to a list that includes the default method of the electric chair.

If an inmate chooses the firing squad, it will be the first time in state history an inmate is put to death using that method.

The lawyers, part of nonprofit organization Justice360, have asked for a stay of execution because state courts have yet to rule on whether the firing squad or the electric chair are constitutional, a question courts have been debating since last summer when Sigmon and Owens’ executions were initially scheduled.

A hearing on their case is scheduled for April 4 in a Richland County court, according to a state Supreme Court document.

Court battle drags on for nearly a year

Lawyers originally filed their lawsuit in May last year in Richland County.

The court ultimately denied their request for an injunction to the new state law, and the attorneys made their request again in federal court. A federal judge then ruled against their challenge, deciding the electric chair is constitutional under the Eighth Amendment, which prevents cruel and unusual punishment.

In January, a U.S. District Court sent the case back down to the state courts, ruling “the questions being raised here are novel and/or complex issues of State law that have not been decided by the South Carolina Courts.” While the federal court has held that the electric chair is constitutional, some state courts across the country, including Georgia’s, have found otherwise.

With the question about the constitutionality of the firing squad and the electric chair still on the table, lawyers for the death row inmates asked the South Carolina Supreme Court to hold off on issuing execution orders, which provide a date for their death and set their executions in motion.

Last year, Sigmon’s execution was scheduled within days of state Department of Corrections officials notifying the court that the electric chair was ready. Owens’ execution was scheduled the following week.

Both executions were halted after the state Supreme Court ruled that death row inmates in South Carolina must be given a choice between at least two methods of execution.

At the time, only the electric chair was available, and corrections officials were told they must ready the firing squad for executions to go forward.

Firing squad new to SC

The Department of Corrections laid out Friday what an execution by firing squad in the state agency’s upgraded death chamber at Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia would look like.

During an execution, the firing squad of volunteers will stand behind a wall with their rifles. The guns will not be visible from the witness room, which is separated from the chamber by bullet-resistant glass. Witnesses will only be able to see the right side of the inmate’s body.

The inmate, dressed in a prison-issued uniform, will be given the opportunity to make a last statement. Then, a small marker will be placed over their heart and a hood will be placed over their head.

The prison warden will read the execution order and the firing squad team will fire.

In all, the agency said renovations to the death chamber cost about $53,600.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • WH+ Members Get Access To These Exclusive Guides And Challenges For Free

    Women's Health+'s all-access page is a hub of all of our PDF's, exclusive guides, and challenges. All members can see and download content for free.

  • City of Ottawa grader turned and overtook cyclist in fatal collision, witness says

    Driver Sheila Perry says she was coming back from the grocery store last Thursday when she witnessed the fatal collision that left a 43-year-old Ottawa cyclist dead. "This is just the most horrific nightmare that you do not wish on anyone," she said. Perry said she was stopped at the north end of the intersection of North River Road and Donald Street when she saw a female cyclist wearing a purple helmet stopped on the west side, down from the Adàwe Crossing bridge and the Rideau Sports Centre. A

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Maple Leafs trade Travis Dermott to Canucks

    To bolster its roster ahead of the deadline, Toronto has bid farewell to a fan favourite.

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Overwatch beta 2 is coming!

    Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.