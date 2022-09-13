Death of Queen Elizabeth latest: King Charles greeted by well-wishers during historic visit to Northern Ireland

King Charles has arrived in Belfast in his first visit to Northern Ireland as monarch.

The King and Camilla, the Queen Consort, are visiting Hillsborough Castle and will hold an audience with politicians.

It comes after tens of thousands of people queued to pay their respects to the Queen in Edinburgh on Monday night, ahead of the arrival of her coffin in England on Tuesday.

The Queen’s coffin will arrive at RAF Northolt in west London about 7pm on Tuesday, before being transported to Buckingham Palace on a state hearse - ahead of a London procession on Wednesday.

Mourners have already started camping out ahead of the Lying-in-State procession which will take place on Wednesday afternoon in Westminster.

The procession will start at Buckingham Palace at 2.22pm and will proceed along The Mall, Horse Guards Road, across Horse Guards Parade and onto Whitehall to Parliament Square and into the Palace of Westminster.

King Charles to receive red box for documents

15:23 , Will Mata

The famous red boxes which the King will use for important documents are currently in production.

The boxes, made by luxury British leather goods company Barrow Hepburn & Gale, contain a range of papers, including those that require a signature, briefing documents and information about forthcoming meetings.

A spokesman for the firm said the King will initially receive more than six boxes, all of which will carry the new royal cypher.

Queen Elizabeth in her sitting room at Windsor Castle looking through her diary of engagements, with a famous red box by her side (PA) (PA Archive)

It is possible that around 10 to 12 boxes will be made and delivered in phases over the coming months.

Every box has its own coded lock and is designed to last for many years.

The price of the boxes is never released by Barrow Hepburn & Gale.

The company says on its website that its boxes “follow their holder around the world, ensuring they can execute the responsibilities of their office”.

It adds: “Wherever in the world the Sovereign or minister is, the red box is close by.

“Our despatch boxes are not only an elegant design, but are functional and secure.”

In a Facebook social media post in September 2015, the Royal Family account said the Queen received red boxes every day of her reign, including weekends, but not on Christmas Day.

King arrives at St Anne’s Cathedral

15:17 , Will Mata

King Charles III has arrived at St Anne’s Cathedral for a service to remember the Queen.

Charles arrives (AP)

Thousands of mourners queued in the centre of Edinburgh on Tuesday, including a couple on their honeymoon

15:14 , Will Mata

Thousands of mourners queued in the centre of Edinburgh on Tuesday, including a couple on their honeymoon, for one last glimpse of the Queen’s coffin ahead of its move to London.

Newlyweds Steven and Elizabeth McCrite, from Orlando in Florida, were among the crowds who lined up from early on Tuesday to pay their respects to the late monarch at St Giles’ Cathedral.

People were in good spirits thanks to the glorious weather as they waited patiently to enter the cathedral in the queue which stretched as far back as Melville Drive in Newington.

The queue to view the Queen’s coffin inside St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh has been closed (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA)

At around 1.15pm on Tuesday, mourners were told the queue would be closed.

Mr and Mrs McCrite arrived in the Scottish capital on Monday for their honeymoon.

“We had planned this for months,” Mr McCrite said.

“At first we were disappointed. It’s unfortunate what happened.”

Mrs McCrite said: “All the things we were going to do have been closed: Edinburgh Castle was closed, St Giles’ is closed.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing, we’re not going to be able to do it again.”

Plans for Queen’s body to be carried by Royal Train ‘axed over safety fears’

15:09 , Will Mata

Plans for the Queen to be transferred from Balmoral to London on the Royal Train were axed over safety fears, it has been reported.

One of the train carriages had been modified into a hearse with wide doors and a rotating table to carry the coffin.

However, plans to send the train to Scotland were scrapped amid fears that the route would be disrupted by crowds of trespassers and protesters.

Man charged after Prince Andrew heckled during royal procession in Edinburgh

15:07 , Will Mata

A man arrested after Prince Andrew was heckled as the Queen’s coffin went past in Edinburgh on Monday has been charged in connection with a breach of the peace.

The 22-year-old was arrested after the Duke of York was heckled as he walked behind his mother’s coffin as it made its way from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral.

Footage posted on social media showed a man shouting at the duke before bystanders forcibly pulled him to the ground.

The man was released by police on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

The Duke of York takes part in the march (Getty Images)

Which shops will be open on the day of the Queen’s funeral?

15:05 , Will Mata

Tesco will keep its larger stores closed but open its smaller Express shops from 5pm. It will also keep some shops in central London and Windsor open throughout the day “to help those attending the funeral”.

Similarly, Sainsbury’s said only its convenience stores and petrol stations will be open from 5pm until 10pm. Select stores in central London will open to serve people attending the funeral.

Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Fein vice-president. tells King she is ‘sorry for his loss’

14:58 , Will Mata

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill said the Queen’s family were grieving (Peter Morrison/PA) (PA Wire)

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill told the King she was sorry for his deep loss when she met him at Hillsborough Castle.

She told him: "Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by those of a British identity here who with great pride and devotion held her very dear.

"She led by example in advancing peace and recombination and the building of relationships with those of us who are Irish, and who share a different political allegiance and aspirations to herself and her Government.

"I hope this continues now that you are King and the British-Irish relationship strengthens and evolves as one era ends, and a new one begins in these changing times."

Full crowds greet King and Queen Consort

14:46 , Will Mata

King Charles III met crowds outside City Hall (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The crowds lining the streets outside City Hall in Belfast are 10 deep in places as they wait for the King and the Queen Consort's cavalcade to pass them.

People standing in the sun in the crowd described the atmosphere as "emotional" and "full of excitement".

King departs

14:42 , Will Mata

King Charles III, with the Queen Consort, speaking after receiving a message of condolence by Alex Maskey, the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down (PA Wire)

The King and Queen Consort have left Hillsborough Castle in Co Down.

Crowds who had waited for a glimpse of the royal couple cheered, waved flags and recorded mobile phone footage as the royal couple drove past.

King Charles III and Queen Consort to have private audience with NI secretary

14:40 , Will Mata

King Charles III and the Queen Consort have held a private audience with the new Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

It took place at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down where they are also met leaders of the five main political parties and the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The couple then received a message of condolence on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland from the speaker of the Stormont Assembly Alex Maskey.

The message was delivered in the Throne Room in a ceremony which was attended by invited guests, representing the Northern Ireland community.

Lady Mary Peters, the Northern Ireland pentathlete who won gold at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games, was among the audience.

‘Are you enjoying your day off?’

14:28 , Will Mata

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort greet wellwishers (AFP via Getty Images)

The King asked two children "Are you enjoying your day off school?" as they presented him and the Queen Consort with chocolates and flowers upon their arrival in Northern Ireland.

Charles and Camilla touched down in Belfast on Tuesday afternoon as part of a tour around the UK's home countries following the Queen's death and his accession to the throne.

Charles and Camilla are leading the UK in a period of national mourning for the Queen, but local schoolchildren Lucas Watt and Ella Smith, both 10, appeared to brighten their day with gifts.

On meeting Charles at George Best Belfast City Airport, Lucas said: "He said it's a pleasure to meet us and that we are getting a day out of school.

"I felt quite anxious but, when it was over, quite happy and probably going to look back at it for quite a long time."

He said he gave Charles "a little box of chocolates with King Charles III, Your Majesty" written on it, to which the King replied: "Oh, are these for me? Thank you."

Ella said she was "shocked but happy" to meet Charles, saying he told her: "It's a pleasure to meet you, and are you enjoying your day off school?"

She replied: "Oh yeah, I am."

She added: "I gave the Queen a bouquet of flowers from Hillsborough Castle."

Lucas said their parents and friends would be "pretty jealous" to learn about them meeting the royal couple.

What will Charles’s reign be called? Will there be a coronation for Charles? When will Charles be crowned?

14:21 , Will Mata

Google searches have been dominated by royal queries since the death of the Queen last week.

The tech giant said nine of the top 10 trending search terms in the past week in the UK are directly related to the King and his late mother.

Here are the top trending questions about Charles, with some answers:

- What will Charles's reign be called?

References have been made to this being the start of a new Carolean era - in the same way the late Queen's reign is sometimes referred to as the second Elizabethan era. Prime Minister Liz Truss told the Commons that British people, the Commonwealth and all MPs must support Charles as he takes the country forward to a "new era of hope and progress, our new Carolean age".

The term Carolean is derived from Carolus - the Latin for Charles. Previously, the Carolean age has been most closely associated with the reign of Charles II - 1660 to 1685. The reign of Charles I, which ended in his execution, is usually referred to as the Caroline Age, based on the feminine form of the same adjective.

- Will there be a coronation for Charles?

Although Charles became King at the moment of his mother's death he will have to take an oath before his country at his coronation, which is an ancient religious service. No plans have yet been released for Charles's coronation.

The ceremony has been years in the planning under the codename Operation Golden Orb. It will be a deeply religious affair in Westminster Abbey which will see Camilla crowned Queen Consort at his side. It is also expected to be more inclusive of multi-faith Britain than past coronations but will be an Anglican service.

- When will Charles be crowned?

It is likely to be months before Charles's coronation takes place. After his mother became Queen in February 1952, 16 months passed before her coronation on June 2 1953.

The Stone of Destiny will be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the coronation of the new King, it was confirmed this week. When Elizabeth II was crowned, her throne sat above the stone but the historic artefact was returned to Scotland more than quarter of a century ago.

- Will money change when Charles is King?

New coins and notes will need to be designed and minted or printed but are not likely to appear in general circulation for some time. The Queen's coins did not appear until 1953 - the year after her accession.

Existing coins are expected to stay in use until they are gradually replaced. Some coins featuring King George VI stayed in circulation until the 1970s.

The Royal Mint Advisory Committee needs to send recommendations for new coins to the Chancellor and obtain royal approval. Designs are then chosen and the final choices approved by the Chancellor and then the King.

Coins featuring Charles will show him facing to the left whereas Elizabeth II faced to the right. It is a tradition from the 17th century to alternate the way successive monarchs are facing.

King Charles offers heartfelt tribute to mother

13:56 , Sami Quadri

In response to the message of condolence from Northern Ireland, King Charles III said: “On behalf of all my family, I can only offer the most heartfelt thanks for your condolences.

“I am here today at a time of great personal sorrow as we mark the death of my beloved mother, after a life most faithfully dedicated to the duty to which she had been called.

“It is fitting that we should meet at Hillsborough, which my mother knew so well, and in whose beautiful rose garden she always took such pleasure.

“In the years since she began her long life of public service, my mother saw Northern Ireland pass through momentous and historic changes.

“Through all those years, she never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and for its people, whose stories she knew, whose sorrows our Family had felt, and for whom she had a great affection and regard.

“My mother felt deeply, I know, the significance of the role she herself played in bringing together those whom history had separated, and in extending a hand to make possible the healing of long-held hurts.

“At the very beginning of her life of service, The Queen made a pledge to dedicate herself to her country and her people and to maintain the principles of constitutional government.

“This promise she kept with steadfast faith. Now, with that shining example before me, and with God’s help, I take up my new duties resolved to seek the welfare of all the inhabitants of Northern Ireland.

“During the years of my mother’s reign, it has been a privilege to bear witness to such a devoted life. May it be granted to us all to fulfil the tasks before us so well.

King holds private audience with new Northern Ireland Secretary

13:52 , Sami Quadri

King Charles III and the Queen Consort have held a private audience with the new Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

It took place at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down where they are also met leaders of the five main political parties and the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The couple then received a message of condolence on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland from the speaker of the Stormont Assembly Alex Maskey.

The message was delivered in the Throne Room in a ceremony which was attended by invited guests, representing the Northern Ireland community.

Lady Mary Peters, the Northern Ireland pentathlete who won gold at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games, was among the audience.

Downing Street promises assistance for those unable to queue

13:39 , Sami Quadri

There will be some assistance for people unable to queue for a long stretch of time to see the Queen’s lying in state, Downing Street has said.

Members of the public wishing to make the journey to Westminster Hall have been urged to plan ahead, with queue times expected to stretch on for hours – including through the night – as people file past the late monarch’s coffin to pay their respects.

No 10 has said the “overarching aim” is to ensure “as many people as possible are able to come into London during this time”.

But with visitors warned they will have very little opportunity to sit down, as the queue will be continuously moving, questions have been raised over the accessibility of the occasion.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said “everything possible” would be done to facilitate those who may not be able to wait for a long period of time.

“A lot of people understandably will want to see the lying in state and we will do everything possible to facilitate as many people as possible, including those who may not be physically able to wait that long, because of disabilities, for example,” he said.

Trains to run though night and road closures paused

13:26 , Sami Quadri

Trains will run through the night and major road closures have been paused to ease journeys for mourners visiting London to pay their respects to the Queen.

Network Rail said limited trains will operate overnight from Wednesday night while Her Majesty is lying in state in Westminster Hall.

There will also be extra daytime services. Around 200 daily services will be added to timetables.

They will be displayed on online journey planners.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “The rail industry is doing all it can to ensure people can travel to pay their respects during the period of mourning.

“Where possible, we will be running some extra services, including a very limited service operating through the night on some routes, and postponing engineering work.

“Customers should check journey planners for the most up-to-date information.”

Queue to view Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh closed

13:19 , Sami Quadri

The queue to see the Queen’s coffin while it lies in rest in Edinburgh has been closed.

The Scottish Government urged people now not to join the line to see the coffin in St Giles’ Cathedral – adding that at this point some 26,000 have had the opportunity.

With the Queen’s coffin due to be taken to Edinburgh airport on Tuesday afternoon before being flown down south, the Scottish Government said efforts were being made to ensure that those currently in the queue would still have the chance to view the coffin before 3pm, when the period of lying at rest will end.

“The queue has now closed. Please do not attempt to join the queue,” the government said on Twitter.

“Over 26,000 people have already had a chance to pay their last respects.”

13:18 , Sami Quadri

The King asked two children “are you enjoying your day off school?” as they presented him and the Queen Consort with chocolates and flowers upon their arrival in Belfast.

On meeting Charles, Lucas Watt, 10, said: “He said it’s a pleasure to meet us and that we are getting a day out of school.”

On the emotion of meeting the new King, Lucas said: “I felt quite anxious but when it was over, quite happy.”

He said he gave Charles “a little box of chocolates” with “King Charles III, Your Majesty” written on them, and that the King replied: “Oh, are these for me? Thank you.”

Ella Smith, also 10, who attends the same local primary school, said Charles told her: “It’s a pleasure to meet you, and are you enjoying your day off school?”

She said she was “shocked but happy” to meet Charles, and she gave Camilla a bouquet of flowers from Hillsborough Castle.

Center Parcs to close all sites on Monday

13:08 , Sami Quadri

Holiday company Center Parcs has announced it will close its UK sites on Monday due to the Queen’s funeral.

It said in a statement: “We have made the decision to close all our UK villages on Monday 19 September at 10am as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment.

“Guests who were due to arrive on Monday September 19 should not travel, we will reopen on Tuesday September 20 to welcome guests.

“All impacted guests will receive an email from us today.

“We hope our guests will understand our decision to support our Queen on her final journey.”

Former Church leader shares memories of Queen’s letter about Strictly star son

13:03 , Sami Quadri

A former senior clergyman has recalled receiving a handwritten letter from the Queen after she watched his son dancing “fantastically” on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Queen wrote to the Very Reverend Dr John Chalmers after watching his son JJ Chalmers – a former Royal Marine who has gone on to become a TV presenter – on the popular BBC show.

The Rev Chalmers, a former moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, also recalled meetings with Elizabeth II at Balmoral, the Aberdeenshire castle where she died on Thursday.

He remembered one occasion when he said the monarch had “delighted” in feeding her dogs under the table at the end of a meal.

He said: “Towards the end of a meal in the small dining room she delighted in feeding the corgis and the dorgis under the table, and you knew you had arrived when you were allowed to join in.”

The Rev Chalmers added that meetings with the late Queen “always led to pleasant and easy conversations”.

He also told how in conversations with her you felt like “you were being treated as an equal”.

He stated: “In my own case, she followed the journey of our son when he was recovering from the injuries he sustained in Afghanistan.

“When she realised that JJ was none other than the star that she had been watching on Strictly Come Dancing, she penned a handwritten letter reflecting on how ‘fantastically’ he had danced and how glad she was that ‘his life had changed so much’.”

Pictured: The King meets crowds

12:59 , Will Mata

King Charles III meets crowds (REUTERS)

Video: The King arrives at Hillsborough Castle

12:53 , Will Mata

English Heritage says sites will be closed.

12:52 , Will Mata

Hadrian’s Wall (PA Archive)

In a statement, the heritage organisation said: “As a mark of respect, English Heritage is closing all sites on Monday September 19 2022 for Her Majesty the Queen’s state funeral.

“The Union flag will fly at half-mast at all our sites with flagpoles until the morning after the funeral.”

Meanwhile, National Trust houses, gardens, cafes and shops will also be closed on the day of the funeral.

The organisation said coast and countryside car parks and pre-booked holiday cottages and campsites will still remain open for visitors.

English Heritage, which cares for historic monuments and buildings including Stonehenge, Dover Castle, Eltham Palace and the Roman forts on Hadrian’s Wall, said all of its sites would be closed on Monday for the Queen’s funeral.

Corgi snuggled up to Charles

12:49 , Will Mata

The King and Queen Consort were greeted by flag-waving and cheering supporters on their arrival at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.

A corgi in the crowd snuggled up to Charles when its owner held it up during the walkabout by the royal couple.

They also received a 21-gun salute as they entered the grounds.

Queue to view Queen’s coffin at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh has closed

12:47 , Will Mata

The queue to view the Queen’s coffin at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh has closed, the Scottish Government has said.

Some 26,000 people have viewed the late monarch’s coffin since Monday, a tweet from the government said.

The Queen’s coffin will be taken from the cathedral to Edinburgh Airport on Tuesday afternoon, bound for London.

The Scottish Government has asked that people do not attempt to join the queue, and endeavours will be made to ensure all those already waiting will be able to view the coffin before the lying at rest ends at 3pm.

“The queue has now closed. Please do not attempt to join the queue,” the government said on Twitter.

“Over 26,000 people have already had a chance to pay their last respects.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure that those currently in the queue can do so before 3pm, when the Lying at Rest will end.”

King welcomed

12:46 , Will Mata

Crowds at Hillsborough Castle cheered and shouted 'God save the King' as the new King and Queen Consort took time to speak to well-wishers.

A round of applause broke out as they inspected floral tributes to the late Queen before entering the grounds of the castle.

Pictured: Charles III greets crowds in Northern Ireland

12:45 , Will Mata

Service for Queen Elizabeth at St Anne's Cathedral (REUTERS)

Pictured: King waves to onlookers as he arrives in Northern Ireland

12:40 , Will Mata

King Charles waves to onlookers as he arrives in Northern Ireland (PA)

King Charles meeting crowds

12:37 , Will Mata

King Charles is now on a walkabout in Hillsborough.

King Charles at Belfast Airport (AP)

Sadiq Khan recalls childhood memories of Silver Jubilee paper hats and flags as he pays tribute to the Queen

12:23 , Will Mata

Sadiq Khan, aged six, with his siblings celebrating the Silver Jubilee on the streets of Tooting in 1977 (Sadiq Khan/Twitter)

Sadiq Khan recalled a childhood memory of celebrating the Queen’s Silver Jubilee as he paid tribute to the late sovereign’s role as a “great unifier”.

Liz Truss: No formal meetings with leaders during mourning period

12:20 , Will Mata

Liz Truss attends a remembrance gathering for the Queen (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Liz Truss is not expected to hold any "formal" bilateral meetings with world leaders during the mourning period, but some "informal conversations" may take place, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "During the mourning period, you wouldn't expect to see sort of formal bilateral meetings.

"There may be informal conversations that take place."

He said arrival times will vary from leader to leader.

PM: No upper-cap on visitors to Queen’s lying in state

12:16 , Will Mata

Downing Street said it is not aware of any “upper cap” on the number of people able to attend the Queen’s lying in state.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said there are expected to be “long queues... running overnight over successive days”, with London “extremely busy”.

But he said he does not think there is necessarily going to be a “cut-off point”, adding: “Those sorts of decisions (will) really (be) made by those on the ground once we see the scale of people who are attending.”

Asked if there is a maximum total capacity for the number of people who can see the lying in state, he said: “If there is, I’m not aware of a number.

“I mean, I wouldn’t get into detailed operational planning... but I’m not aware of there being some sort of upper cap.”

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla touch down in Northern Ireland

12:12 , Will Mata

The King and the Queen Consort have arrived at Belfast City Airport ahead of an audience with the Northern Ireland Assembly at Hillsborough Castle.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla touch down (PA)

Queen’s funeral: Joe Biden won’t have to get on bus with other leaders

12:10 , Will Mata

The US President and the First Lady will travel in the armour-plated Cadillac known as the ‘Beast’.

More than 100 heads of state, prime ministers and members of European royal families are expected to attend the service, the first state funeral since the death of Winston Churchill 57 years ago.

Prince and Princess of Wales ‘set to charm on Australia tour’

12:06 , Will Mata

William has been named the new Prince of Wales (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Archive)

The Prince and Princess of Wales could tour Australia next year as part of a Commonwealth charm offensive by the royal family.

It is reported that William and Kate are considering taking the trip during school holidays next Easter so they can take their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, with them.

Buckingham Palace is said to be considering plans for royal family members to travel as widely as possible in the Commonwealth following the Queen’s death and King Charles’s ascension to the throne.

Queen’s final return home to London

12:04 , Will Mata

Guards on parade along Mall (PA)

Tuesday’s Standard front page article is here.

The Queen was on Tuesday making her final journey home after her unprecedented 70-year reign which touched so many people in countries all around the world.

King Charles and Queen Consort’s visit to Northern Ireland: traffic, times and locations

12:01 , Will Mata

The trip is part of a wider tour around the UK for King Charles as the new sovereign.

The visit is already drawing crowds to major streets in Belfast and to the area around Hillsborough Castle, where the King and Queen Consort will briefly meet and speak to members of the public.

Up in the air

12:01 , Will Mata

(AP)

The King is making his first visit to Northern Ireland since becoming monarch, as he continues his tour of the UK following the death of the Queen.

He left on a flight with Queen Consort Camilla from Edinburgh to Belfast on Tuesday morning. He is to meet political and religious leaders before attending a service of reflection at the city’s St Anne’s Cathedral. The visit is the first by a British king in 80 years, although as the Prince of Wales he visited the region 39 times.

Supermarkets set to close on day of funeral

11:44 , Will Mata

Marks & Spencer and Asda have become the latest retailers to confirm they will shut stores next Monday for the Queen's funeral.

It comes after a raft of supermarkets and high street chains already confirmed closure plans for the day.

M&S said it will also halt deliveries to customers on Monday September 19, which will be a bank holiday as the Queen's state funeral takes place.

Stuart Machin, chief executive at M&S, said: "All of us at M&S - and indeed across the country and beyond - feel a real and deep sense of loss and sadness at the passing of Her Majesty, as well as huge respect for the grace with which His Majesty King Charles III and the wider royal family have led the nation in our mourning.

"It is right that we make changes to our operational arrangements on the day of the funeral to ensure our colleagues across our stores and distribution network can participate, whilst supporting customers as they show their respects too."

Pictured: Bruce Pollard, 3, walks in Windsor

11:41 , Will Mata

Bruce Pollard, 3, wearing a guardsman's costume, walks in Windsor following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth (REUTERS)

Words on the street

11:40 , Will Mata

Reporters have been speaking to mourners in Northern Ireland.

Among those gathered is former boxing world champion Carl Frampton who said he was honoured to be at Hillsborough Castle for the visit of the new King.

"I am delighted to be here today,” he told reporters. "It is a momentous occasion. Boris Johnson said it felt like the Queen would always be there. Now, we are getting ready to meet and see a new king.

"You can see how momentous it is by the number of people who have turned up here today."

Hillsborough man Robin Campbell was in the Co Down village early putting up posters he had created for the visit of the King.

He told the PA news agency: "Today means so much to me and my family, just to be present in my home village with my children to witness the arrival of the new King is a truly historic moment for us all.

"Although it is also a day tinged with great sadness as we witness a loving son coming to our village while we are all in mourning for the loss of a truly magnificent Queen and his loving mother"

"The enormity of today hasn't really sunk in yet.”

Margaret Hanna, from Hillsborough, said: "I want to be here to see the new King. I think he will be a real good king. I feel so sad for him after losing his mother.

"I have seen many royals around Hillsborough Castle over the years and I always make the effort to come and see them when they visit. It's very important that we show up for them, especially during this time.”

Judith Mitchell, from Lisburn, is in Hillsborough with several members of her family, including their new guide dog Stan.

"We got here at 9am. We want to be here to pay our respects to Her Majesty the Queen for her lifelong service and how she has been so dignified and gracious in carrying out her duties," she said.

Pictured: Royal Hillsborough awaits

11:25 , Will Mata

People wait in Royal Hillsborough for the visit of Britain's King Charles, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Royal Hillsborough, Northern Ireland (REUTERS)

Motorway closures paused during funeral period

11:22 , Will Mata

Planned closures of motorways serving London have been paused until after the Queen’s funeral, it has been announced.

National Highways said the decision will reduce congestion as large numbers of people travel to and from the capital to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

Affected motorways include the M25, M11, M3, M4 and M23.

The Queen’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

All other closures on the motorway network will be postponed during the bank holiday weekend.

National Highways also said existing roadworks will be removed “where possible”, with cones and temporary signs withdrawn from 6am on Friday until the following Tuesday.

A planned closure of the southbound M6 between junctions 33 and 32 north of Preston, Lancashire, will be among those postponed.

John McNeill, head of service delivery in the east of England for National Highways, said: “We expect the roads to be busy with people looking to travel into the capital and to other royal residences over the weekend.

“Our traffic officer patrols will be out on the network to help anyone who might get into difficulty, but it’s important people remember to check their vehicle before setting off.

“The last thing anybody wants on the way to their destination is to have a vehicle breakdown.

“That’s why it’s really important that people spend a few minutes checking the condition of their tyres before setting off.”

What is ‘lying in state’ and other FAQs...

11:14 , Will Mata

The Queen will lie in state in London ahead of her funeral. Here is some of the information mourners need to know:

- What exactly is meant by the term 'lying in state'?

Lying in state is usually reserved for sovereigns, current or past queen consorts, and sometimes former prime ministers.

During the formal occasion, the closed coffin is placed on view, as thousands of people queue to file past and pay their respects.

- When and where will the Queen lie in state?

The late monarch's lying in state in Westminster Hall opens to the public at 5pm on Wednesday and it will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on Monday September 19 - the day of the Queen's funeral.

- Where is Westminster Hall?

Westminster Hall, which dates back to 1099, is in the Palace of Westminster and is the oldest building on the parliamentary estate.

It forms part of the Westminster Unesco World Heritage Site and the UK Parliament website refers to its "great size", the "magnificence" of its roof, and its central role in British history.

The building has been the site of key events, such as the trial of Charles I, coronation banquets, and addresses by world leaders.

- Will there be a queue?

Yes. Government guidance says there will be a queue which is expected to be very long.

People will need to stand for "many hours, possibly overnight", with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving.

As large crowds are expected, there are likely to be road closures and delays on public transport.

People will not be allowed to camp and will be given numbered wristbands to indicate their place in the queue so they are able to leave and come back, security staff said.

- What will the queue route be?

The queue route is understood to stretch from Victoria Tower Gardens across Lambeth Bridge down to Westminster Bridge, before veering right then left down Belvedere Road, through Jubilee Gardens back to South Bank and along to the Tate.

After the Tate, it is unclear where it will flow from, security staff say.

- Will security be tight?

Visitors will go through airport-style security and there are tight restrictions on what you can take in, with people allowed just one small bag with one simple opening or zip.

Security staff, stewards, Metropolitan Police and Welsh police officers are manning the expected queue route.

- What else will be set up along the queue route?

Portaloos and crowd control infrastructure such as barriers and temporary flooring have been set up inside Victoria Tower Gardens.

A marquee and armed police have been seen at the entrance to Cornwall Gardens, with several police and emergency service vehicles parked across the road.

- Is there anything I need to bring?

Official guidance suggests that people should bring suitable clothing for the weather, food and drinks to have while queueing, a portable power bank for your mobile phone and any essential medication.

People are also advised to dress appropriately for the occasion.

- How will travel be affected?

London Underground passengers are urged to avoid Green Park station if possible due to high numbers of travellers passing through.

Other nearby options include Victoria, Piccadilly Circus and St James's Park.

A special service will run on the Elizabeth line railway between London's Paddington and Abbey Wood on Sunday to ease the pressure on other parts of the transport network.

- Are any items banned?

Yes. There is a list of banned items which includes flowers or other tribute items, including candles, soft toys, and photographs.

Other banned items include banners, flags, hampers, blankets and folding chairs.

The Government guidance says people should not film, photograph, use mobile phones or other handheld devices in the security search area or within the Palace of Westminster.

- Will there be somewhere to store larger bags?

A bag drop facility is available but capacity is limited, and there is no guarantee that there will be space at the facility.

Waiting for bag storage space to become available will increase your queuing time.

- What can people expect to see?

The closed coffin will be draped in a royal flag, usually a personal standard, and will rest on a raised platform called a catafalque, flanked by a military guard around the clock.

A priceless crown and other regalia are traditionally placed on top of a sovereign's coffin.

Each corner of the platform is watched 24 hours a day by units from the Sovereign's Bodyguard, Foot Guards or the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

- Will the royal family be there?

It is likely that the Queen's children or even grandchildren will honour her with a vigil and join the guard over the coffin at some point - a tradition which has been called the Vigil of the Princes.

Should the Princess Royal stand guard for the Queen, she will be the first female member of the royal family to do so.

- Did the Duke of Edinburgh lie in state?

No, he did not, and this was in accordance with his wishes, but his death took place during the Covid-19 crisis and at that point such mass gatherings were also against the law.

- Who was the last person to lie in state?

The last person to lie in state in the UK was the Queen Mother in 2002.

On top of her coffin in Westminster Hall was her coronation crown, set with the Koh-i-Noor diamond, and a hand-written message from her daughter, the Queen, reading: "In loving memory, Lilibet."

An estimated 200,000 people turned out to pay their respects over three days.

- Was there anything unusual about that occasion in 2002?

It was the first lying in state where members of the public were subjected to a security check, which slowed the movement of the mourners.

At their longest, queues stretched across Lambeth Bridge and all the way along the South Bank to Southwark Cathedral, with people being warned to expect a wait of up to 12 hours at peak times.

Police were drafted in to deal with the security, large crowds and road closures.

- Where does the tradition originate?

The tradition of lying in state stretches back to the 17th century when Stuart sovereigns lay in state for a number of days.

Edward VII set the modern tradition of royal lying in state in Westminster Hall.

He lay in state in 1910, as did King George V in 1936 and King George VI in 1952.

George VI - the Queen's father - was the last sovereign before Elizabeth II to die.

- Who else lay in state in Westminster Hall?

Two prime ministers - William Gladstone in 1898 and Sir Winston Churchill in 1965 - also lay in state at Westminster Hall, attracting hundreds of thousands of people.

In 1930, there was an unusual lying in state in Westminster Hall for the victims of the R101 Airship disaster.

The experimental rigid British airship caught fire as it crossed northern France, killing 48 of the 54 people on board.

St John Ambulance offering first aid to mourners

11:08 , Will Mata

Volunteers for St John Ambulance have been offering first aid to mourners flocking to pay respects to the Queen.

The charity is providing support at ceremonial events, including the Queen’s state funeral, and informal gatherings.

Volunteers have been offering 24-hour medical support in London and Windsor since Friday.

They will also be on hand to support people waiting to see the coffin lying in state in the Palace of Westminster, with 600 volunteers expected on the busiest day.

“In our planning for this sad occasion, we estimated we’d need around a thousand volunteers, but more than double that have said they can make themselves available,” said Mike Gibbons, commissioner of operations for St John.

“As the sovereign head of our parent charity, the Order of St John, the Queen had a long history with St John Ambulance, and we are not at all surprised we have had such a positive response from our fantastic people willing to help.

“Our charity’s volunteers and employees are out there helping keep people as safe as possible as they pay their respects.

“I know all St John people will take great pride in doing so, and I’d like to thank all of them for their efforts.”

From Wednesday, St John Ambulance will have 30 bases in London from pop-up treatment centres to purpose-built “temporary field hospital facilities” in Hyde Park, St James’s Park and by Lancaster House, it said.

In Windsor, the charity is providing treatment centres, first aiders and ambulances.

Video shows Princess Diana "watching" King Charles as he walks behind Queen's coffin

10:58 , Will Mata

Pictured: Flowers for Queen at Green Park

10:57 , Will Mata

Mourners pay their respects with flowers at Green Park (REUTERS)

Florists: ‘We can cope with demand’

10:54 , Will Mata

Florists have said that they will "absolutely cope" with what they expect to be record demand as mourners pay their respects to the Queen.

The British Florist Association (BFA) said demand had been "significantly high" over the last few days, adding that "the general feeling is that it will be higher than Princess Diana's funeral".

Although governing bodies were generally asking for tributes of white blooms, the public were instead happy to choose colourful bouquets to lay at palace gates and other designated areas, the BFA said.

There is no "specific flower" for the Queen, but lily of the valley was one of her favourites, even appearing in her coronation bouquet.

Famous for their bell-shaped, fragrant blooms, the flowers have also been a permanent feature at the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

Queen’s funeral: Around 500 invited

10:53 , Will Mata

Around 500 dignitaries from around the world will attend the Queen’s funeral.

“This is the biggest international event we have hosted in decades,” a Whitehall source said.

The source compared the logistical task to organising “hundreds of state visits” within a matter of days, whereas there might normally only be two or three a year.

For most countries, the invitation extends to the head of state plus a guest.

King on the move

10:50 , Will Mata

King Charles is travelling to Edinburgh Airport for his flight to Northern Ireland, alongside Queen Consort Camilla.

The new monarch had been in the Scottish capital to greet well-wishers and march behind the coffin of his late mother.

No invites to funeral for three countries

10:43 , Will Mata

Invites to the Queen's state funeral have not been sent to Russia, Belarus or Myanmar while Iran will only be represented at an ambassadorial level, Whitehall sources have said.

The event will see around 500 dignitaries from around the world descend on London to pay their last respects to the long-reigning monarch.

They will join members of the royal family and UK prime minister past and present at Westminster Abbey - the historic church which can hold around 2,000 people - at 11am next Monday.

"This is the biggest international event we have hosted in decades," a Whitehall source said.

The source compared the logistical task to organising "hundreds of state visits" within a matter of days. Normally, there might only be two or three a year.

It presents a huge logistical, diplomatic and security challenge, with practice runs taking place in the dead of night.

Invitations were sent over the weekend to the heads of state of countries with whom the UK has diplomatic relations.

For most countries, the invitation extends to the head of state plus a guest.

However, the leaders of Russia, Belarus and Myanmar have not received an invite.

US president Joe Biden was among the first to declare he would be flying in with his wife, Jill Biden.

The leaders of most Commonwealth countries are expected to attend, with New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Ardern saying she would make the nearly 24-hour journey.

Her Canadian and Australian counterparts, Justin Trudeau and Anthony Albanese, have also confirmed their presence.

Oprah Winfrey: Prince Harry and Meghan have ‘opportunity for peacemaking’ with royal family

10:41 , Will Mata

Oprah Winfrey has said she hopes Harry and Meghan will be able to reunite with the other members of the royal family in the wake of the Queen’s death.

The chat show host landed a bombshell interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they stepped down as working royals in 2020, in which the couple spoke candidly and critically about royal life.

The decision to dramatically leave the UK and start a new life in California led to reports of a rift between the royal family and Harry and Meghan.

Harry and Meghan talk to Oprah Winfrey (PA Media)

Recap: The headlines so far...

10:31 , Will Mata

Here are some of the top royal stories from Tuesday morning

- Queen’s coffin procession route through London revealed

- Prince Harry blocked from wearing uniform while mourning Queen but Prince Andrew allowed

- Arrests of anti-monarchy protesters prompt free speech row

- London prepares for arrival of Elizabeth II’s coffin after King Charles leads royals in keeping vigil

Windsor residents pay tribute to ‘neighbour’

10:25 , Will Mata

Joe Biden visits the Queen in Windsor (Getty Images)

Windsor residents have continued to pay their respects and reflect on their own personal memories of their “neighbour”, the late Queen, at Windsor Castle.

Anna Hewitt told PA news agency: “Coming up on Thursday evening, I brought my three teenage children at about half past eight on Thursday night, so very soon after news had broken, and even though of course she’s not been here for the summer, the castle just felt empty, very empty.

“The trees all down the Long Walk, the beautiful horse chestnut trees, again were just so still, it did feel as if that presence that we’ve always just trusted was here had gone.”

She added: “I grew up in Windsor and I’ve pretty much been here my entire life. Coming to pay my respects to the Queen, who absolutely felt like a neighbour to all of us, is for all the royal occasions that we’ve celebrated here.

“For myself remembering as a child being at the Silver Jubilee celebrations. I remember Princess Anne coming to my local school to plant a tree. It feels a very personal sense of loss even though I actually never got to meet her.

“When at school we would come every year and wave to the royal family as they were coming down from the castle to go to Ascot races, and so we would see (the Queen) and it was always, ‘what colour would her outfit be?’ It was the favourite game to play.

“I’ve come up a few times this week to just soak up this part of history and just be able to feel as if I am part of it in the way that I did when she was alive.”

Pictured: Tributes to Queen in St James’s Park

10:23 , Will Mata

Mourners gather around a tree in St James’s Park (REUTERS)

Northern Ireland ready to welcome royals

10:16 , Will Mata

Michael Poots, principal of Downshire Primary School in Hillsborough, said the visit of the King and Queen Consort to the Co Down village will make it a “wonderful day”.

A number of students from the school will meet Charles and Camilla.

“It is great that as a school we can be part of it. We are so close to (Hillsborough) Castle and the children are greatly looking forward to it,” Mr Poots said.

“You can hear the excitement. They are looking forward to meeting the King and of course the Queen Consort today. We are all going into the village and hopefully we will get a glimpse of them.

“Forty children (from the school) have been very fortunate to be picked to go into the castle and meet the new King and Queen.

“The rest of the children will on the roadside waving and cheering as they go past.

“We feel as a village very honoured that they have chosen to come here, especially in these very sad times, especially for the King. It means a lot to us all and the close links that we have with the Royal family in the village.”

Arrests of anti-monarchy protesters prompt free speech row

10:11 , Will Mata

At least three arrests have been made in Scotland and Oxford on suspicion of breach of the peace and public order offences.

But a row has started over whether it is right to detain people over republican protests.

Best not to spread idea that queues are ‘terrible problem’

10:09 , Will Mata

Former Tory leader Lord Hague said it is best not to “spread the idea” that queues for the Queen’s lying in state will be a “terrible problem”.

He told Times Radio: “It’s very hard to tell in terms of the numbers, isn’t it, if you’re preparing for this event, but I think it’s best to be calm and for the police and others to calmly organise for that, and not really try to spread the idea, ‘oh, it’s going to be a terrible problem, it’s going to be overcrowded, you’re going to have to wait too long’.

“That could also be quite counterproductive, where people then say, ‘oh, well if it’s going to be such great crowds, we’ve got to be there’.

“Or if telling us not to go, well, ‘then we want to go’ - that’s quite a British reaction to say, ‘in that case, we’re going’.

Simon Armitage explains poem dedicated to Queen

10:04 , Will Mata

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage has said he used the Queen's name in his tribute piece to her because it was a name the late monarch probably rarely got to hear as it would often have been prefaced with "ceremonial nominals".

His poem, Floral Tribute, to mark the death of the Queen, employs the form of a double acrostic, meaning the first letter of each line spells out Elizabeth when taken together.

It is composed of two stanzas of nine lines each, describing the coming of a September evening and the appearance of a lily as "a token of thanks", with lily of the valley having been one of the Queen's favourite flowers, even appearing in her coronation bouquet.

Since then the flower has held special associations and grows in the garden of Buckingham Palace.

Armitage told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I was sort of staring at a blank page really, I'd had a few ideas a couple of years ago and lost them.

"And I just remembered that it might be worthwhile and interesting to try and write through the metaphor of the lily of the valley, which was said to be the Queen's favourite flower."

William Hague: ‘Of course there will be diplomacy at the Queen’s funeral’

10:00 , Will Mata

Lord Hague (PA Archive)

Former Tory leader Lord Hague said "of course" there will be diplomacy at the Queen's funeral.

But he said world leaders are coming to pay their respects to an "extraordinary head of state" - and that is what "90% of it will be about".

Asked if there will be politics at the funeral, he told Times Radio: "Of course there is some diplomacy - you can't have that number of people together from around the world without them starting to say, 'well, what do you think is happening in Ukraine?' - of course there is going to be some of that.

"Nevertheless, they're coming because they want to pay their respects to this extraordinary head of state. And that is what 90% of it will be about."

Procession ‘last opportunity’ to do duty for Queen

09:50 , Will Mata

Participating in the procession that will take the Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall is "our last opportunity to do our duty for the Queen", the senior officer in charge has said.

Major General Christopher Ghika, of the Household division, is responsible for organising the ceremonial aspects of the Queen's funeral.

He spoke to the PA news agency amid a full rehearsal for the procession of the Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall.

The early-morning rehearsal saw a black coffin placed on the horse-drawn carriage of the King's Troop Royal House Artillery and marched from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.

Funeral marches composed by Mendelssohn, Beethoven, and Chopin were played.

The real procession will take place at 2.22pm on Wednesday.

Major General Ghika described participating in the procession as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity".

"For everybody on parade it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," he said.

"It's a very sad day, but it's our last opportunity to do our duty for the Queen and it's our first opportunity to do it for the King, and that makes us all very proud."

ICYMI: Theresa May and the Queen

09:47 , Will Mata

The former prime minister drew hearty laughter from the Commons when she shared an anecdote about the Queen and a memorable lunch.

Here is the video if you missed it - or want to watch it again.

Theresa May: Queen did not grandstand at gatherings

09:44 , Will Mata

Theresa May and the Queen in 2018. ‘She joined in our celebrations with joy and a mischievous smile,’ said Mr May in her Commons tribute (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

The Queen would happily sit playing cards by herself while guests mingled at Balmoral, Theresa May said.

The former prime minister said the Queen did not make herself the centre of attention at the gatherings.

She told ITV’s Lorraine the Queen wanted to be “a good hostess” who “wanted her guests to really feel at home, to enjoy the surroundings as much as she did and be able to relax”.

Mrs May said: “There would be occasions when, perhaps, everybody - guests - were milling around, perhaps chatting to each other, and the Queen was quite happy to sit in the room playing patience.

“She didn’t feel the need for everybody to be paying attention to her all the time.”

TfL plan night trains for mourners

09:41 , Will Mata

Extra train services are set to run in London to allow mourners the chance to pay respects to the Queen.

A limited service will run through the night on some routes to help ease demand with thousands expected to descend on the Queen’s lying-in-state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday afternoon.

Her coffin will be at the hall for four days until her funeral on Monday.

Royal Family: Ancient tradition upheld

09:34 , Will Mata

In Scotland yesterday, The King and The Queen Consort attended the Ceremony of the Keys.



The tradition welcomes the monarch to the ‘ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland’ by symbolically receiving the Keys of the City of Edinburgh. https://t.co/jPxn3qx8HQ pic.twitter.com/oRoo6JptZp — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 13, 2022

Hopes that Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘can put past behind them'

09:30 , Will Mata

Duke and Duchess of Sussex pay tribute to the Queen (AP)

Former Conservative party chairman Lord Archer said he hopes the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can now "put the past behind them".

"The strength of the royal family is as a family," he told Sky News.

"It's good to see the four of them there, and I hope this will give them an opportunity to put the past behind them and move on and support their father.

"He will need support at every level, not just from Camilla but also from these four. He doesn't want to go to bed at night knowing that's a problem. He's got enough on his plate at the moment."

Former Tory deputy chairman: ‘I wish the Queen could have seen this’

09:14 , Will Mata

Piles of flowers at Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of the Queen (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Lord Archer, former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, said he wished the Queen were alive to see how much she was "loved" as he witnessed the "hordes of people" carrying flowers for her.

He praised the "smooth" transition to the new monarch, adding: "I don't think there's any country on earth who can run ceremony the way we do."

Lord Archer told Sky News: "They've been preparing it for many, many years and had dress rehearsals... but that doesn't stop the fact that when it happens, it happens literally overnight.

"And to watch it run so smoothly, I was very proud to be British when I was watching scenes like yours on television, I thought 'wow, we just do this better than anyone'.

"The sad thing for me - when I walked through Green Park this morning to get to you and saw those hordes of people carrying flowers going both ways. I thought 'I wish you were alive to see this, you'd know how much you were loved'."

More information about coffin procession route

08:58 , Will Mata

In guidance to the public, the Government said a ceremonial procession would transport the late monarch’s coffin from Buckingham Palace at 2.22pm on Wednesday.

It will proceed along The Mall, Horse Guards Road, across Horse Guards Parade and onto Whitehall to Parliament Square and into the Palace of Westminster.

King Charles and other members of the royal family will walk behind in a journey taking 38 minutes.

Dedicated ceremonial viewing areas will be set up along the route to allow the public to pay their respects.

These will be at the Green Park side of The Mall; the St James’s Park side of The Mall and Horse Guards Road; Horse Guards Parade ground; Whitehall (West), Parliament Street (West), and Great George Street; Whitehall (East), Parliament Street (East), and Bridge Street.

The viewing areas will open at 11am on Wednesday, with limited capacity, and entrance given in order of admittance time.

The guidance warns: “Please do not wait or camp in advance of the processional day. If you camp before this time you may be asked to move on.”

A screening site is also being erected in Hyde Park, where the ceremonial procession will be shown on large screens. This also begins from 11am.

Recommended access to the screening site is from the north side of Hyde Park, from Marlborough Gate to Marble Arch.

Pictured: Troops stage early-morning rehearsal for Queen’s coffin procession in London

08:54 , Will Mata

Final preparations for events in London following the death of the Queen are under way with a full rehearsal for the procession of the her coffin to Westminster Hall taking place in central London.

Ceremonial troops march from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster during a rehearsal (Getty Images)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be joined by ten ‘ordinary’ Australians at funeral

08:34 , Will Mata

Ten ordinary Australian citizens will attend the Queen’s state funeral in London with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley.

The Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am next Monday and members of the royal family, senior UK politicians and heads of state from across the world are expected to attend.

The Australian PM recently announced that he will not be travelling alone.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Albanese said that, on top of inviting Australia’s heads of state, Buckingham Palace had extended the invitation to 10 Australians for their “extraordinary contributions to their communities”.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (AP)

They include this year’s Australian of the Year, Dylan Alcott, Senior Australians of the Year from this year and last, Valmai Dempsey and Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr Baumann, Local Heroes Shanna Whan, Saba Abraham and Kim Smith, Western Australian of the Year Helen Milroy, South Australian Young Australian of the Year Trudy Lin, i4give Day founder Danny Abdallah, and the Australian Racing Hall of Fame’s Chris Waller.

For each one of them, Mr Albanese wrote a bit “more about who they are” on Twitter.

He said the horses trained by Mr Waller “include the record-breaking Winx as well as Chalk Stream, a UK-born thoroughbred owned by Queen Elizabeth herself”.

Professor Milroy was “Australia’s first indigenous doctor”, while Mr Alcott is “the first male in history to win the Golden Slam”.

In May, the Queen held a Zoom call with the Australians of the Year to commend them on their “marvellous work”.

During the call with the six award recipients, who included Mr Alcott, the monarch remarked on the “splendid” technology which enabled the virtual meeting to take place.

Mourners report five or six hour wait times in Edinburgh

08:24 , Will Mata

Gavin Hamilton from Edinburgh told the PA news agency he was informed upon arrival it would likely be 13 hours before he would have the chance to pay respects to the Queen but it soon became apparent the wait would only be five or six hours.

“It took about five and a quarter hours waiting in line to see her,” he said, adding that he made into the cathedral just before 3am.

“There were people in the queue with me who had travelled from Aberdeen, over 100 miles away, to do this. There were thousands of people in line at 12.30am at the start of the queue.

“The people were still (lining up) after 2.50am when I got into the cathedral.”

Fellow mourner Mitch Stevenson, who queued for just under five hours with his sister, said they were “overwhelmed with the power and emotion of the occasion” after making it into St Giles’ cathedral just after 1am.

The siblings had initially been advised they would likely need to wait 11 hours to see the Queen’s coffin but were not deterred.

“It was a very important occasion for us - we lost our mum earlier this year and she would have loved to have been able to go, so we went for her memory also,” Mr Stevenson told PA.

“We were told (we would need to wait) about 11 hours. We accepted this but later found out it was not the case,” he added. “Some people, including myself, felt it was perhaps a little bit of scaremongering to get the crowd numbers down a bit.”

Members of the public started going into the cathedral at about 6pm on Monday.

Shortly after 6am on Tuesday the Scottish Government said the approximate waiting time was roughly two hours but added that that is expected to lengthen during the morning.

It advised people wishing to join the queue to go prepared and dressed for the weather.

Pictured: Mourners in Edinburgh

08:21 , Will Mata

Mourners in Edinburgh have shown up in their ‘tens of thousands’ to pay their respects to the Queen with many queueing overnight (PA)

A history of awkward curtsies to royals

08:16 , Will Mata

For a bit of fun - and advice for anyone in this unusual situation - here is the Standard’s guide for how to curtsy and a few funny examples of people getting it wrong.

Theresa May performs her best curtsy for the Queen (Getty Images)

Elizabeth line to run on Sunday to help people pay respects to Queen

08:12 , Will Mata

The Elizabeth line is to be brought back into service on Sunday for the first time since the Platinum Jubilee weekend to help people to pay their respects to the Queen.

The £20bn line, renamed from Crossrail in honour of the Queen and formally unveiled by the monarch in May in one of her final public engagements, had only been operating six days a week to allow engineering upgrades to take place.

The Elizabeth line is named in honour of the Queen (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Weather forecast

08:08 , Will Mata

Mourners waiting for the Queen’s procession can expect warm temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, there is likely to be rain on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in London.

When the procession begins at 2.22pm, the BBC has forecast sunny weather - with peak temperatures of around 21 degrees.

RAF chief: Queen was the 'embodiment of a life of service’

08:03 , Will Mata

The head of the Royal Air Force has promised to ‘address as a priority’ concerns around the culture of the service (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire) (PA Archive)

Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, head of the Royal Air Force, said that the Queen was the "embodiment of a life of service".

He told Sky News: “The Queen was the embodiment of service and when we join the armed forces - the Navy, the Army, the Air Force - we all try in some way to emulate that service.

“And His Majesty the King, just like Her Majesty, comes from a service family.

“They know what it’s like to have partners, sons, grandsons, grandchildren serving and serving on operations as well.

“They understand what it means to be a service family, and that’s why Her Majesty was able to engage with and sought out families to talk to them, to share and hear their experiences, and to share some of her own.

“It’s a very, very close personal relationship with her armed forces and and she will be very sadly missed, but we stand ready to serve His Majesty the King in the same way.”

Royal Air Force: Queen’s coffin aircraft has been used for aid missions in Ukraine

08:00 , Will Mata

A US C-17 Globemaster (US AIR FORCE/AFP via Getty Image)

Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, head of the Royal Air Force, said the aircraft which will carry the Queen's coffin to London has been used for aid missions in Ukraine and was also used last year to help evacuate people from Afghanistan

“It’s a C-17 Globemaster, which is our strategic airlifter but on this very sad occasion it will be carrying Her Majesty’s coffin down from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt,” he told Sky News.

“As you can imagine, there’s a lot of planning goes into a unique task like this, and we’ve worked closely with the Palace to deliver it to their wishes, and it’s a day that we all clearly hoped would never come.

He added: “It’s a heavily used aircraft - it carried the majority of the 15,000 people that we evacuated from Kabul last summer.

“And since then, it’s been involved in airlifting humanitarian aid and lethal aid nodes to support Ukraine.”

He said that the Queen’s coffin would have a royal guard of honour when it is loaded on to the aircraft in Edinburgh made of 96 gunners from the RAF regiment, the Queen’s Colour Squadron.

It is expected to arrive in London at 7pm and will be received by another guard of honour, “again, the Queen’s Colour Squadron, this time with the with the King’s colours on display as well”, before being put into a hearse and taken to Buckingham Palace.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, head of the Royal Air Force, said the aircraft which will carry the Queen’s coffin to London has been used for aid missions in Ukraine and was also used last year to help evacuate people from Afghanistan.

Full rehearsal for the procession in London

07:54 , Will Mata

Final preparations for events in London following the death of the Queen are under way with a full rehearsal for the procession of the her coffin to Westminster Hall taking place in central London.

Thousands of soldiers in ceremonial uniform gathered at Buckingham Palace in the early hours of Tuesday for the practice run.

The Queen’s coffin will arrive in London from Scotland on Tuesday evening, and will remain in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace overnight before being taken to lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday.

The early-morning rehearsal saw the horse-drawn carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery being led along the route.

Officers on patrol outside Buckingham Palace (AP)

A black coffin was placed on the gun carriage and, at around 4am, the procession was ordered to march and the carriage, pulled by seven black horses, made its way via Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

Many of central London’s streets were sealed off for the massive operation.

The real procession begins at 2.22pm on Wednesday, and it will last 38 minutes.

King Charles III, members of the royal family and senior staff of the Queen and King’s households are expected to walk behind the coffin.

Tuesday schedule

07:51 , Will Mata

Here is the order of events for today:

- Mourners in Edinburgh have queued overnight to pay respects to the Queen in St Giles’ Cathedral.

- The King and Queen Consort fly to Belfast for a series of engagements, including meeting political leaders at Hillsborough Castle; a service at St Anne's Cathedral; and a walkabout at Writers' Square.

- At 5pm, the Queen's coffin will leave St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.

- At 6pm, the coffin will depart Edinburgh Airport accompanied by the Princess Royal; from 6.55pm it will arrive at RAF Northolt in west London, from there it will be transported to Buckingham Palace on a state hearse.

Thousands queue overnight in Edinburgh to pay respects to Queen

07:43 , Will Mata

Mourners in Edinburgh have shown up in their “tens of thousands” to pay their respects to the Queen, with many queueing for hours overnight.

Lord Ian Duncan, the Deputy Speaker in the House of Lords, said crowds along the Royal Mile were “ten-deep”, while the streets surrounding the historic precinct were equally crammed with people.

“The sheer quantity of individuals moving into Edinburgh today (indicates) that there will be many tens – possibly even hundreds – of thousands of people who will wish to pay their respects to the late Queen,” Lord Duncan told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Radio National programme on Tuesday morning.

Mourners in Edinburgh line the streets (AP)

“That is an extraordinary outpouring of respect, grief, celebration of an extraordinary woman.

“By goodness, they were ten-deep. They had to stop people trying to get there because it would have become dangerous.

“The streets around (the Royal Mile) were crammed and now, as people wait to walk past the coffin itself, the expectation of the numbers and the sheer quantity of humanity in Edinburgh today is extraordinary.”

Tuesday briefing

07:39 , Will Mata

Here are all of the top royal headlines for September 13.

- London prepares for arrival of Elizabeth II’s coffin after King Charles leads royals in keeping vigil,

- Queen ‘on it’ but clearly not well during final meeting, says Boris Johnson,

- Route revealed for Queen’s last journey from Scotland,

- King Charles leads procession behind Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh,

- Prince Harry blocked from wearing uniform while mourning Queen but Prince Andrew allowed