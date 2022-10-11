‘Death to the pigs,’ other messages spray-painted on monuments at SC park, cops say

The phrase “death to the pigs” and other messages were found spray-painted on monuments at a South Carolina park, officials said.

The park was also marred with gang-related images as well as “anti-capitalist words and pictures,” according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of vandalism at about 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. They were called to Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, a landmark located beneath the Ravenel Bridge, which connects Mount Pleasant to Charleston.

While at the park, police reported finding the War Memorial and First Responder Bell marked with red spray paint. Photos the department shared with McClatchy News show “death to the pigs” scrawled on a bench and near a police logo, which is covered with a red “X.”

“Detectives were able to review video footage of the War Memorial which showed a subject actively spray painting,” officials wrote in an incident report.

Police said they found a broken beer bottle at the park and collected it for fingerprint examination. At the scene, officers also learned about a similar vandalism case at a nearby housing complex called The Tides Condominiums, according to the report.

Officers believe the condo and park incidents are related and ask those with information to call them at 843-884-4176 or email divey@tompsc.com.

