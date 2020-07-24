Death In Paradise starts filming again with safety measures

Death In Paradise has begun filming again – with Ralf Little back in the starring role.

The BBC One detective show is filmed on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe.

The 10th anniversary series will be back with safety measures, including social distancing, face coverings and temperature and Covid-19 testing.

Greetings from the Caribbean! Here’s a sneak peek of the new D.I taking over from Ardal O’Hanlon to unravel the island’s murder mysteries. Who do you think will be playing him? Answers on a postcard, please! #DeathInParadise coming to @BBCOne in 2020. pic.twitter.com/GgiOXMxqYj — Death in Paradise (@deathinparadise) October 18, 2019

Executive producer Tim Key said: “We’ve got some real treats for our long-term viewers as the series progresses – including some major surprises and the possibility of another returning face or two.

“We are determined to make this our biggest and best series yet and can’t wait to take our viewers back to Saint Marie in 2021.”

DS Florence Cassell, played by fan favourite Josephine Jobert, returns to the show.

Little replaced Ardal O’Hanlon in the lead role on the tropical detective series.