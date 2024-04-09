‘Death in Paradise’ Australia Spinoff Sets Female Lead, Starts Production – Global Bulletin

PARADISE AUSTRALIAN SPINOFF



Filming has begun on “Return to Paradise,” an Australian spin-off series of the global hit murder mystery franchise “Death in Paradise.” With filming in locations across Sydney and the Illawarra coastal region, the six-part whodunit is produced by BBC Studios Productions Australia with Red Planet Pictures for the ABC in association with the BBC. The BBC will screen the series on BBC One and iPlayer in the U.K. It will be distributed globally by BBC Studios.



“Return to Paradise” follows detective inspector Mackenzie Clarke who reluctantly returns from the U.K. to Australia and the small town where she ditched her fiancé. But once a case lands on her desk, her tenacity and endurance means she can’t rest until the killer is in handcuffs.



Taking charge as the franchise’s first lead female detective is Anna Samson (“Dead Lucky,” “Wake in Fright,” “Home and Away”). Unravelling the murder mysteries alongside her is the ensemble cast of Lloyd Griffith (“Ted Lasso,” “Nolly”), Tai Hara (“Home and Away,” “Colin From Accounts,” “Austin”), Catherine McClements (“Total Control,” “Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries”), Celia Ireland (“Wentworth,” “Total Control”), Andrea Demetriades (“Mother and Son,” “The Artful Dodger”) and Aaron McGrath (“Gold Diggers,” “Preppers”).



The British-French original show, created by Robert Thorogood, is currently in its 13th season.



TRAINING SCHEDULE



Fresh from the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training” world tour and theatrical experience, Aniplex of America and Crunchyroll will premiere “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc” from May 12. Crunchyroll will simulcast new episodes every week everywhere that its service is available, and exclusively in North America, South America and Europe.



“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” is based on the manga series by Gotoge Koyoharu published under Shuisha’s Jump Comics and consists of 23 volumes and over 150 million copies in publication. The animation production is by ufotable.



The story begins when Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family is killed by a demon, joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his younger sister Nezuko back into a human.



The “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” TV series debuted in 2019 and has been followed by the “Entertainment District Arc” (2021), the “Swordsmith Village Arc” (2023) and hit 2020 film “Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train.”

