Death notices for Sept. 29
Blacketer, Glenn Ernest, Jr., 50, Lakewood, died Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at St. Clare Hospital, Lakewood. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
McNair, Peggie Jean, 93, Lacey, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Memory Care at The Lodges, Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematory, 360-491-3000.
Mobbs, Roberta Phylis, 71, Olympia, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Tumwater Family Homes, Tumwater. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Wormwood, Alvin George, 81, Olympia, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.