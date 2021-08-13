Death of migrant worker struck by lightning west of Montreal sparks investigations

Temporary foreign workers are seen picking strawberries at a farm in Mirabel, north of Montreal. A worker in a cauliflower field in Oka, Que., died on Tuesday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press - image credit)

A migrant worker from Guatemala died earlier this week after being struck by lightning while working in a farm located west of Montreal, and his death has since sparked two investigations.

Oscar Antonio Vicente Torres was working in a cauliflower field in Oka, Que., on Tuesday when the incident occurred.

The Quebec coroner's office as well as the province's workplace health and safety board are investigating.

For Noé Arteaga, an advocate who has worked on Quebec farms in the past, Torres's death is a reflection of the poor working conditions facing migrants.

According to him, Torres was alone in the field after many of his colleagues had just left to perform tasks in a different location.

"[Workers] are in shock because they had just been working with him," said Arteaga.

"They asked to go to another location to continue working, and he was left alone. When they heard the [lightning], they went back and they saw he had died."

On Tuesday, investigators with the province's workplace health and safety board went to the farm where Torres worked to gather information.

If the circumstances related to Torres's death call for it, the Quebec Coroner's report, when published, could include recommendations to prevent a similar situation from happening again.

Arteaga is hoping the federal government will provide financial support to the victim's family in Guatemala.

"I am touched because workers have always worked in the worst conditions," Arteaga said.