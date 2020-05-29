Death of man after fire at Calgary seniors facility investigated as homicide

CALGARY — Police in Calgary say the death of a man in his late 80s after a fire at a seniors facility last month is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say the man died on Wednesday as a result of his injuries.

Officers were dispatched to Wentworth Manor in the city's southwest early on April 27 after a report of a suspicious fire.

By the time they arrived, firefighters had contained the blaze and a man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

A resident of the manor was charged with arson, and police say there may be additional charges once the homicide investigation is complete.

Police say the suspect suffers from a mental-health condition and his identity is not being released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2020

The Canadian Press