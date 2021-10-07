Death of man, 29, in Prince Albert deemed a homicide

Prince Albert police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old city man as a homicide. (Prince Albert Police Service - image credit)

Police in Prince Albert, Sask., say they are now investigating the death of a man found injured in the city on the weekend as a homicide.

Jeremy Wade Charles, 29, was found injured and unconscious on Saturday on the 700 block of 18th Street W.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital, where he was assessed, and then transferred to a hospital in Regina.

He was declared dead on Monday.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has information regarding Charles's whereabouts on Oct. 1-2 is asked to contact Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

