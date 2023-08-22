Death investigated by coroner after person is found in Sacramento near X Street, police say

Authorities were investigating the death of a person who was found early Tuesday in a neighborhood near 19th Street and just south of Highway 50 in Sacramento.

About 1:10 a.m., officers were called to conduct a death investigation near 19th and X streets, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The person was found in an area where the Land Park and Curtis Park neighborhoods meet.

Officers arrived and found the person, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the officers did not find anything suspicious in their preliminary investigation.

The Police Department did not release any further details about the investigation. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and took over the investigation to determine the cause of death.

The Coroner’s Office will release the person’s name after the family has been notified.