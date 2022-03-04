Death of an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre

SASKATOON, SK, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - On March 3, 2022, Anthony Wood, an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes following an illness.

At the time of his death, Mr. Wood had been serving a two year six month sentence for sexual assault. His sentence commenced on April 7, 2021.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

