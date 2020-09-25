Death at Hells Gates: rescuers witness tragic end for hundreds of pilot whales on Australian coast

Ingrid Albion has been helping to save whales and dolphins for three decades, but has never seen anything on a scale like this before. Nobody in Australia has.

Within the rugged beauty of Macquarie Harbour, a wild Southern Ocean frontier on the remote Tasmanian west coast, she has witnessed the biggest disaster of its kind seen in this part of the world.

Sometime overnight last Sunday, hundreds of long-finned pilot whales had become stranded in three spots inside and outside the harbour. Albion, a marine biologist and education officer with the state’s parks and wildlife service, was one of the first responders.

Related: Tragedy in Tasmania: what are pilot whales, and why do they strand themselves?

She found marooned whales thrashing about on a shallow sandbar just inside the heads, not far from the entrance known as Hells Gates, and lined up along a nearby ocean beach.

Distressingly, those inside the harbour were accompanied by their young offspring, known as calves. Small enough to avoid being beached, they circled the area singing out for their mothers and swimming up to the rescuers to bump their legs. It made for an overwhelming scene.

View photos Hundreds of pilot whales and their calves trapped inside the heads of Macquarie Harbour in Tasmania. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images More

“As much as humans can understand, they’re definitely calling out to each other and it sounds like reassuring each other,” Albion says, as she clutches a cup of hot tea after recovering from an eight-hour day in the water.

“It really was a chaotic event, and if it’s your first time [at a mass stranding], there’s so many emotions. There’s dead whales, there’s live whales, there’s thrashing, there’s babies calling – there is a lot going on.

“It’s not like people start crying, but you can just feel that people are really bonding with that whale. You’re sometimes with those whales for a couple of hours … and it is like having an animal’s life in your own hands.”

Nobody is sure what brought the pilot whales in through Hell’s Gates. What is known is the alarm was raised in a phone call to police by a local early on Monday morning.

An initial estimate suggested there were about 70 whales stranded, but that quickly increased to 270 after assessments from the water and air revealed members of the pod were spread across three locations. By the end of Monday, marine conservation teams and volunteers were arriving from across the state, ready to launch a rescue campaign at first light on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, when roughly 200 carcasses were found adrift in the vast harbour’s tannin-stained waters and the death toll had leapt to about 380, it was clear this was Australia’s largest mass whale stranding on record, and among the worst recorded anywhere.

On Thursday, rescuers were focused on the diminishing number of survivors, racing to get as many back out through the heads using a technique involving harnesses attached to the side of small boats. Meanwhile, there was the issue of the carcasses, which could deoxygenate the harbour as they decomposed, suffocating local species, and attracting sharks through Hell’s Gates.

View photos For the rescuers in the water, the most urgent job is to right and stabilise the whales’ bodies, which can weigh up to three tonnes, to prevent them drowning. Photograph: Brodie Weeding/AFP/Getty Images More

By Friday, the death toll was confirmed, including five that were too weak to be saved and had to be euthanised by gunshot. But there was also good news: 94 whales had been rescued, far more than authorities had expected at the start of the week.

Kris Carlyon, a government wildlife biologist, says it was an “absolutely fantastic” result given how much worse it could have been. “On Monday, as we were trying to come up with plans, if we’d said we’ll get 90 off the bar we would have been happy.”

Story continues