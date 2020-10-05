Death of Female Constable in Punjab Given False Rape & Murder Spin

Photos of a female police officer, who died in a road accident, have gone viral with a false narrative of rape and murder in Punjab.

In an attempt to question the Congress’ outrage over the alleged rape in UP’s Hathras, where there is a BJP government, social media users have given a false spin to the death of a female constable in Amritsar, to insinuate that the Congress remains silent on similar incidents taking place in the party-led state of Punjab.

CLAIM

The photos were shared with several claims to insinuate that Constable Nomi was murdered after being raped.

(Trigger Warning: The images and language in the screenshots are graphic in nature. The Quint has blurred the images. Viewer’s discretion is advised.)

One user tweeted the images with the caption, “Female Police Constable Raped and Killed in #India Punjab! (sic)“

Image shared by user Vandana Pandey, questioning the Congress leaders’ silence on the matter, were retweeted over 1,000 times and had over 1,900 likes at the time of writing this article.

