Death Of Dhanbad Judge Has Wider Ramifications: CJI Ramana's Bench

The Chief Justice of India NV Ramana led bench of the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the death of Additional Sessions Judge Uttam Anand in Dhanbad.

While taking cognizance, the apex court said that the “grotesque incident” has “bigger ramifications”. It pledged to tackle bigger questions of safety for judges throughout the nation.

The matter pertains to the death of Additional Sessions Judge Uttam Anand who was hit by an autorickshaw from behind when he was out for his morning walk. The entire incident has been caught in a CCTV footage.

The apex court took a suo motu cognizance of this incident after the same was brought before its notice by the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh.

Dhanbad courtroom information present that the 36 orders handed by ASJ Anand in July additionally lined circumstances of alleged sexual harassment, sale of pretend lottery tickets and the alleged diversion of scholarships meant for minority faculty college students, which was investigated by The Indian Express.

"It has been delivered to the discover of this court docket that comparable incidents are occurring throughout the nation. Taking into account the obligation and obligation of the State to create an setting and accord full safety to judicial officers in addition to the authorised fraternity in order that they will carry out their duties fearlessly, we deem it applicable to take up this matter suo motu." - Supreme Court

Chief Secretary and DGP Directed to Submit Report

The CJI led Bench further directed the Jharkhand Chief Secretary and Director Common of Police (DGP) to collectively submit a report in every week’s time on the standing of the investigation into the incident.

"Having regard to the seriousness of the problem and its bigger ramifications, we direct the Chief Secretary and Director Common of Police, State of Jharkhand to collectively submit a standing report of inquiry vis-a-vis the unhappy demise of the Judicial Officer Shri Uttam Anand, with the Registry of this Court docket inside every week’s time." - Supreme Court

The highest constitutional court of the country, however, made it clear that its suo motu cognizance of the issue is in no way an interference with the proceedings already pending before the Jharkhand High Court.

"I spoke to the Chief Justice of Jharkhand Excessive Court docket. He has taken up the case and all officers are requested to be present. Now go over there. If it's obligatory, then we'll contain (ourselves)" - CJI Ramana informed SCBA President .