Death of bus driver Gordon Stirling in East Ayrshire van crash now being investigated as murder

The death of a bus driver after a crash with a van in East Ayrshire is now the subject of a murder investigation by police.

Gordon Stirling, 23, was left fighting for his life following the collision between his Stagecoach single-decker and a white Ford Transit on the A77 on Monday 14 August.

Mr Stirling, from the Crosshouse area, died at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow five days later on Saturday 19 August.

The 42-year-old male driver of the van was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The collision happened near the A719 junction between Fenwick and Kingswell that leads south to Galston.

Police Scotland said the force is now treating Mr Stirling's death as a murder investigation. No arrests have been made.

Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer McCulloch said: "Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

"Our thoughts remain with the family of Gordon Stirling and we are providing them with support as the investigation progresses."

Read more from Sky News:

Energy bills 'to rise higher than last year for millions'

Trump claims Biden 'can't walk or talk'

Footage shows Russian jet plummeting

Stagecoach previously said staff were "devastated" by Mr Stirling's death.

Fiona Doherty, managing director of Stagecoach West Scotland, said: "The whole Stagecoach team is devastated about this and we all send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends."

Ms Doherty confirmed a full company investigation into the incident was under way. She also thanked the emergency services for their response and the NHS team at the QEUH.