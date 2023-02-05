Death, blindness, eye drops recall: bacterial infections in Florida, Texas, other states

David J. Neal
·2 min read

A eye drops recall pulling two brands of artificial tears are the latest development in what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls an outbreak of “extensively drug resistant” bacteria in Florida, New York, Texas, California and eight other states.

Here’s what you need to know from the CDC and FDA.

What eye drops are recalled?

Global Pharma Healthcare yanked all lots, all expiration dates of EzriCare and Delsam Pharma Artificial Tears (carboxymethylcellulose sodium) Lubricant Eye Drops, which were sold over the internet.

The EzriCare Artificial Tears have NDC No. 79503-0101-15 and UPC code 3 79503 10115 7.

The decostructed box of EzriCare Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops
The decostructed box of EzriCare Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops

The Delsam Pharma Artificial Tears have NDC No. 72570-121-15 and UPC code 72570-0121-15.

The decontructed box of Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops
The decontructed box of Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops

What’s the problem with these artificial tears?

“Use of contaminated artificial tears can result in the risk of eye infections that could result in blindness,” the Risk Statement in the Global Pharma-written, FDA-posted recall notice says.

The CDC says there’s an outbreak of “extremely drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa” that’s hit 55 people in California, Florida, Texas, New York, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. Of those 55, 35 people were in four healthcare facility clusters. The consequences have included hospitalization, cornea infection resulting in total vision loss and death from a bloodstream infection.

“Most patients reported using artificial tears,” the CDC said. “Patients reported more than 10 different brands of artificial tears, and some patients used multiple brands. The majority of patients who used artificial tears reported using EzriCare Artificial Tears, a preservative-free, over-the-counter product packaged in multidose bottles. CDC laboratory testing identified the presence of the outbreak strain in opened EzriCare bottles with different lot numbers collected from two states.”

What should you do now?

Stop using the eye drops and return them to your seller for a full refund.

If you have questions about the EzriCare recall, call Aru Pharma at 518-738-7602 or e-mail arupharmainc@yahoo.com, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern time.

If you have questions about the Delsam recall, call Delsam at 866-826-1309 or e-mail delsampharma@yahoo.com, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern time.

If you’ve had any medical problems from this or any other drug, first see a medical professional. Then, let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088.

Latest Stories

  • How often you can take Tylenol? Explaining the safe use of acetaminophen for pain relief

    Cold and flu season is still here. If you're taking Tylenol to ease the pain, here's what you should know.

  • The COVID emergency declaration is ending: What it means for tests, vaccines, treatment

    When Biden ends the emergency declaration May 11, access to COVID tests, vaccines and treatment will now depend on insurance coverage.

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he’s donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy. THE FACTS: Republicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told the AP.

  • P.E.I. woman reflects on heart blockages following new report citing gaps in women's health care

    Five years ago, Angie MacCaull says she was in the best shape of her life and would not have considered heart issues to be the source of her sudden pain. "Aching from my elbows to hands," she said. "I had some abdominal discomfort, probably around my diaphragm area. And no shortness of breath, no chest pain, no arm pain, no jaw pain. So not your typical heart attack symptoms." At the time, several negative tests cleared MacCaull to travel with her husband. However, her symptoms worsened and the

  • What to know about heart inflammation after MSNBC anchor's heart problems were triggered by a common cold

    Journalist Yasmin Vossoughian shared her diagnoses of pericarditis and myocarditis, types of inflammation of the heart often caused by viral illness.

  • I want to build muscle. A dietitian said to sleep more and keep eating plenty of protein.

    Registered dietitian Kara Mockler advises that regularly sleeping more and eating plenty of protein throughout the day will help build muscle.

  • 'Died suddenly' posts twist tragedies to push vaccine lies

    Results from 6-year-old Anastasia Weaver’s autopsy may take weeks. But online anti-vaccine activists needed only hours after her funeral this week to baselessly blame the COVID-19 vaccine. A prolific Twitter account posted Anastasia’s name and smiling dance portrait in a tweet with a syringe emoji. A Facebook user messaged her mother, Jessica Day-Weaver, to call her a “murderer” for having her child vaccinated. In reality, the Ohio kindergartner had experienced lifelong health problems since her

  • Florida COVID weekly update: State sees decrease in new cases, increase in deaths

    Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are at a medium risk of transmission, according to CDC data.

  • Experts Fear Bird Flu Outbreak Could Turn Into New Pandemic

    The spread of the avian influenza virus on a mink farm in Spain has some scientists on edge.

  • U.S. House plans vote to end foreign air traveler COVID vaccine mandate

    The U.S. House of Representatives plans to vote next week on a bill that would end a requirement that most foreign air travelers be vaccinated against COVID-19, Majority Leader Steve Scalise said on Friday. The Biden administration in June dropped its requirement that people arriving in the country by air must test negative for COVID-19 but has not lifted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccination requirements. Currently, adult visitors to the United States who are not citizens or permanent residents must show proof of vaccination before boarding their flight, with some limited exceptions.

  • Woman mistakenly pronounced dead breathing in body bag at funeral home

    Employees at an Iowa medical care center mistakenly deemed a 66-year-old woman in hospice care dead and coordinated her transportation in a cloth bag to a funeral home, according to a report from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals. The report noted that when a staff member at the funeral home unzipped her bag, they witnessed her "chest moving and she gasped for air." The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals fined the Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center $10,000 for violating a resident's dignity and for failing to "assume the responsibility for the overall operation of the residential care facility."

  • Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately

    Sepsis is often mistaken for flu in the early stages. Experts reveal the key signs of infection that suggest you need urgent medical attention

  • China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots

    CanSino Biologics CEO Yu Xuefeng said on Friday he was confident his company's experimental COVID-19 vaccine using messenger RNA (mRNA) technology was as good as shots from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves in China after the country abandoned its zero-COVID policy in December, domestic companies like CanSino are racing to develop mRNA COVID vaccines. The country - which experienced a wave of infections across its 1.4 billion population after the sudden relaxation of COVID restrictions - has so far declined to use mRNA vaccines from abroad, and has yet to approve a domestic one that uses the technology.

  • MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Says Doctor Dismissed Her Chest Pains as Reflux Then Her 'Nightmare' Began

    "My body though, was pretty certain not to believe the reflux," Yasmin Vossoughian said of initially being diagnosed with reflux before it was confirmed she had severe inflammation around her heart

  • Avian flu spread among other animals raises alarm

    There are new concerns over the worldwide spread of another virus: avian flu. For more than a year, there's been a significant uptick in cases among wild birds and farmed poultry. Now, there's new evidence the illness is spreading among other mammals. Heather Yourex-West reports.

  • 5 things nurses always do before holding a newborn baby

    Immediately after delivery, nurses clean vernix, a "cheesy" white substance, off a newborn and make sure it isn't "floppy" before holding the baby.

  • Anti-Abortion Protests at Pharmacies Labeled a ‘Clown Show’

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersRadical anti-abortion activists are taking to the streets Saturday in a national day of protest against the availability of abortion medication at pharmacies across the country.The protests were co-ordinated by Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), a direct action group that describes itself as comprising nonviolent feminists committed to dismantling the “abortion industrial complex.” They are calling for anti-abortion supporters t

  • If a United Methodist Church must leave denomination, member urges peaceful departure

    Local United Methodist knows there are churches who will choose to leave the denomination, but asks that they do so honestly, and in peace

  • Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It had the hallmarks of a ransomware attack, but the hospital has not yet characterized it as such, instead calling it an “IT security issue.” V

  • Mass. bill allows inmates to swap organs for less prison time. Ethics experts say it's exploitative.

    A new bill proposed in Massachusetts would allow incarcerated individuals the option of donating their organs in exchange for a reduction in their sentences. The bill's authors believe the move will "restore bodily autonomy" to inmates, but ethics experts say it's potentially exploitative and may also be illegal.