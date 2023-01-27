Death of baby after mother was ignored could have been prevented

Wynter Andrews and her mother, Sarah

A baby who died at 23 minutes old after her mother’s concerns were “dismissed” could have survived, a court has heard as it handed down a record fine to the NHS trust responsible.

Wynter Andrews died shortly after being born on Sept 15 2019 owing to a lack of oxygen to the brain following an emergency caesarean section.

An inquest into her death previously found it could have been prevented had staff at the Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham acted sooner.

This week, almost two and a half years after Wynter’s death, Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust, which runs the QMC, pleaded guilty at Nottingham Magistrates' Court to two charges of failing to provide safe maternity care and treatment to Wynter and her mother.

It comes after a series of maternity failings across the country.

An independent review by senior midwife Donna Ockenden into Shrewsbury and Telford Trust, the largest-ever inquiry into a single service in the history of the health service, was published last year.

Ms Ockenden is now investigating maternity failings at the Nottinghamshire trust where Mrs Andrews was treated.

On Friday the trust was fined £800,000, the highest fine ever issued for failings in maternity care.

Mother's pain complaint 'not believed'

Wynter's mother, Sarah Andrews, said she and her daughter were failed "in the most cruel way" and felt her concerns during labour were “dismissed” by midwives.

She said she was “not believed” when she told staff a week before Wynter’s death she was in severe pain.

On September 10, she returned to the labour ward again, but was not examined and instead sent home with aromatherapy oils and told to have a bath.

Sarah and Gary Andrews arriving at Nottingham Magistrates' Court - Joe Giddens/PA

Her pain continued. On September 14, Mrs Andrews was admitted to hospital again but it wasn’t until hours later midwives noticed it was becoming harder to detect Wynter’s heartbeat.

"I want to know why they did not listen to my concerns. I feel I wasn't believed," Mrs Andrews told the inquest in 2020.

In a statement on Friday after the fine was handed down, Mrs Andrews said: "Sadly, we are not the only family harmed by the trust's failings.

"We feel that this sentence isn't just for Wynter, but for all the other babies that have gone before and after her."

Trust's maternity care under investigation

Maternity care at the trust is currently being investigated by Donna Ockenden, a senior midwife who carried out the review into Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust where more than 200 babies died.

Concerns have been raised by several families about the care at NUH, with Wynter's case forming part of the review.

The maternity services at QMC were rated as inadequate following the Care Quality Commission's (CQC) most recent inspection in May 2022, with the hospital being rated as requiring improvement.

Wynter and parents Gary and Sarah Andrews

Ms Ockenden said the suffering of Wynter’s family should be "at the forefront of everyone's mind" after the trust was fined for its care failures.

She said: "I've had the privilege of meeting Sarah and Gary Andrews, and the issue for me is the heartbreak that that family has suffered as a result of the death of Wynter.

"Wynter should be here with her family, and her little brother, now, and she isn't, and I think the suffering of that family is something that should be at the forefront of everyone's mind."

Mrs Ockenden said more than 900 families from around Nottingham and 400 staff members had come forward to raise concerns about maternity care at the trust as part of her wide-ranging review, which launched last September.

She added: “I say to the families across Nottingham, if you believe that you should be part of our review, don't hesitate, and contact us."

Exposure to harm 'was avoidable'

The fine represents only the second time a trust has been prosecuted for failings in maternity care, after East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust was fined £733,000 following a baby's death in June 2021.

It is also the first time the NUH trust has been criminally prosecuted for any offence.

As well as the fine, which will be paid within two years, the NUH trust must also pay £13,668.65 in prosecution costs and a £181 victim surcharge.

Ryan Donoghue, prosecuting on behalf of the CQC, previously told the court that staff failed to follow the trust's own guidelines on a number of issues.

Bernard Thorogood, mitigating, had said that the trust accepted that staff training was an issue but that staff shortages, highlighted as a key reason behind the incident, were a national problem and that maternity care was now fully funded.

Anthony May - Joe Giddens/PA

Passing sentence - which could have been a maximum of an unlimited fine - District Judge Grace Leong said: "Ultimately the catalogue of failings and errors exposed Mrs Andrews and her baby to a significant risk of harm which was avoidable.

"Such errors ultimately resulted in the death of Wynter and post-traumatic stress for Mrs Andrews as well as Mr Andrews. My assessment is that the level of culpability is high, where offences on Wynter and Mrs Andrews are concerned.

"There were systems in place, but there were so many procedures and practices where guidance was not followed or adhered to or implemented."

The trust accepted wrongdoing to the CQC at the earliest stage of its investigation, and in a statement, its chief executive, Anthony May, said: "I am truly sorry for the pain and grief that we caused Mr and Mrs Andrews due to failings in the maternity care we provided.”

The trust also said that multiple improvements had been made following the incident, including improved digital systems for staff, greater investment in equipment, a strengthened senior clinical team, continued recruitment and retention of midwives and improvements to staff feedback services, among others.