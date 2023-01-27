Death of baby after mother was ignored could have been prevented

Lizzie Roberts
·5 min read
Wynter Andrews and her mother, Sarah
Wynter Andrews and her mother, Sarah

A baby who died at 23 minutes old after her mother’s concerns were “dismissed” could have survived, a court has heard as it handed down a record fine to the NHS trust responsible.

Wynter Andrews died shortly after being born on Sept 15 2019 owing to a lack of oxygen to the brain following an emergency caesarean section.

An inquest into her death previously found it could have been prevented had staff at the Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham acted sooner.

This week, almost two and a half years after Wynter’s death, Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust, which runs the QMC, pleaded guilty at Nottingham Magistrates' Court to two charges of failing to provide safe maternity care and treatment to Wynter and her mother.

It comes after a series of maternity failings across the country.

An independent review by senior midwife Donna Ockenden into Shrewsbury and Telford Trust, the largest-ever inquiry into a single service in the history of the health service, was published last year.

Ms Ockenden is now investigating maternity failings at the Nottinghamshire trust where Mrs Andrews was treated.

On Friday the trust was fined £800,000, the highest fine ever issued for failings in maternity care.

Mother's pain complaint 'not believed'

Wynter's mother, Sarah Andrews, said she and her daughter were failed "in the most cruel way" and felt her concerns during labour were “dismissed” by midwives.

She said she was “not believed” when she told staff a week before Wynter’s death she was in severe pain.

On September 10, she returned to the labour ward again, but was not examined and instead sent home with aromatherapy oils and told to have a bath.

Sarah and Gary Andrews arriving at Nottingham Magistrates' Court - Joe Giddens/PA
Sarah and Gary Andrews arriving at Nottingham Magistrates' Court - Joe Giddens/PA

Her pain continued. On September 14, Mrs Andrews was admitted to hospital again but it wasn’t until hours later midwives noticed it was becoming harder to detect Wynter’s heartbeat.

"I want to know why they did not listen to my concerns. I feel I wasn't believed," Mrs Andrews told the inquest in 2020.

In a statement on Friday after the fine was handed down, Mrs Andrews said: "Sadly, we are not the only family harmed by the trust's failings.

"We feel that this sentence isn't just for Wynter, but for all the other babies that have gone before and after her."

Trust's maternity care under investigation

Maternity care at the trust is currently being investigated by Donna Ockenden, a senior midwife who carried out the review into Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust where more than 200 babies died.

Concerns have been raised by several families about the care at NUH, with Wynter's case forming part of the review.

The maternity services at QMC were rated as inadequate following the Care Quality Commission's (CQC) most recent inspection in May 2022, with the hospital being rated as requiring improvement.

Wynter and parents Gary and Sarah Andrews
Wynter and parents Gary and Sarah Andrews

Ms Ockenden said the suffering of Wynter’s family should be "at the forefront of everyone's mind" after the trust was fined for its care failures.

She said: "I've had the privilege of meeting Sarah and Gary Andrews, and the issue for me is the heartbreak that that family has suffered as a result of the death of Wynter.

"Wynter should be here with her family, and her little brother, now, and she isn't, and I think the suffering of that family is something that should be at the forefront of everyone's mind."

Mrs Ockenden said more than 900 families from around Nottingham and 400 staff members had come forward to raise concerns about maternity care at the trust as part of her wide-ranging review, which launched last September.

She added: “I say to the families across Nottingham, if you believe that you should be part of our review, don't hesitate, and contact us."

Exposure to harm 'was avoidable'

The fine represents only the second time a trust has been prosecuted for failings in maternity care, after East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust was fined £733,000 following a baby's death in June 2021.

It is also the first time the NUH trust has been criminally prosecuted for any offence.

As well as the fine, which will be paid within two years, the NUH trust must also pay £13,668.65 in prosecution costs and a £181 victim surcharge.

Ryan Donoghue, prosecuting on behalf of the CQC, previously told the court that staff failed to follow the trust's own guidelines on a number of issues.

Bernard Thorogood, mitigating, had said that the trust accepted that staff training was an issue but that staff shortages, highlighted as a key reason behind the incident, were a national problem and that maternity care was now fully funded.

Anthony May - Joe Giddens/PA
Anthony May - Joe Giddens/PA

Passing sentence - which could have been a maximum of an unlimited fine - District Judge Grace Leong said: "Ultimately the catalogue of failings and errors exposed Mrs Andrews and her baby to a significant risk of harm which was avoidable.

"Such errors ultimately resulted in the death of Wynter and post-traumatic stress for Mrs Andrews as well as Mr Andrews. My assessment is that the level of culpability is high, where offences on Wynter and Mrs Andrews are concerned.

"There were systems in place, but there were so many procedures and practices where guidance was not followed or adhered to or implemented."

The trust accepted wrongdoing to the CQC at the earliest stage of its investigation, and in a statement, its chief executive, Anthony May, said: "I am truly sorry for the pain and grief that we caused Mr and Mrs Andrews due to failings in the maternity care we provided.”

The trust also said that multiple improvements had been made following the incident, including improved digital systems for staff, greater investment in equipment, a strengthened senior clinical team, continued recruitment and retention of midwives and improvements to staff feedback services, among others.

Latest Stories

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canada's Devin Gibson looking to make mark in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

    Hurt hands are nothing new to Devin Gibson. It comes with the territory for a bare-knuckle fighter. "Fourth and fifth round, it's just really tough to want to punch the head," said the 28-year-old from Sarnia, Ont., known as The Canadian Assassin. Gibson (2-0-0) takes on American Albert Inclan (0-1-0) on Friday at BKFC 35 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. While the five-foot-six Gibson normally competes at the flyweight non-title weight of 126 pounds -- cutting down from around 145 pounds -- the fight will

  • LeBron, Giannis chosen as captains for NBA All-Star Game

    LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record. And now, he has caught Abdul-Jabbar on another page of the All-Star record book. James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history. James — the leading overall vote-getter — will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Ante

  • Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media. The Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter apparently showing Hamlin arriving at the team's locker room and the message “Welcome home, Damar." Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals met on

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Ovechkin Chasing Gretzky: Assisting Ovi on goals is an art

    ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin certainly has a lot of helpers. The Russian star has climbed to second on the NHL career goals list with a supporting cast of teammates eager to help him rewrite the history books. Only Wayne Gretzky with 894 has more goals than Ovechkin’s 810, of which only 40 have been unassisted. Setting up the greatest-goal scorer of this generation and perhaps one day hockey’s best is an art — one that has been crafted and perfected over Ovechkin’s 18-year career in North

  • Grey Cup hero Robbie Smith signs extension with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Grey Cup hero Robbie Smith is staying put. The Canadian defensive lineman signed a contract extension with the Toronto Argonauts on Friday. Smith was slated to become a free agent next month. The 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., played a pivotal role in Toronto's 24-23 Grey Cup win over the Toronto Argonauts in November. He blocked Marc Liegghio's 47-yard field goal try with 54 seconds remaining to cement the Argos' upset victory, the franchise's 18th CFL title. The six-foot-two, 245-p

  • Johnny Gaudreau comes back to Calgary's Saddledome as a Blue Jacket

    CALGARY — Johnny Gaudreau returned to the NHL city that accelerated him to league stardom for the first time since he left. A Calgary Flame his first eight seasons of professional hockey out of Boston College, the left-winger stepped back onto Saddledome ice Monday in Columbus Blue Jackets colours. His Blue Jackets teammates gave Gaudreau a taste of what he might expect at night in his first game back in Calgary by booing him when he touched the puck in the morning skate. "It was funny," Gaudrea

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Dinwiddie scores 36, Mavs top Suns 99-95 after Doncic hurt

    PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night despite losing All-Star guard Luka Doncic to a sprained ankle early in the game. Dinwiddie's hot shooting helped the Mavs thrive without Doncic, who limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and didn't return. The veteran guard shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also ma

  • New Brunswick's Kelly, Alberta's Skrlik win way into Canadian curling championship

    Alberta's Kayla Skrlik and New Brunswick's Andrea Kelly won their respective provincial women's curling championship finals Sunday to gain entry into the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. They join Clancy Grandy (B.C.), Kerry Galusha (Northwest Territories), Laurie St-Georges (Quebec), Nunavut's Brigitte MacPhail (Nunavut), Hailey Birnie (Yukon) and defending champion Kerri Einarson of Gimli., Man., among teams already qualified for the national championship Feb. 17-26 in Kamloops, B.C. Kelly doubl

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • AP source: Chiefs' Mahomes sustained high ankle sprain

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday, but the All-Pro quarterback expects to play in next weekend's AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned after halftime to le

  • Canada's Mark Arendz claims 4th career Para nordic world title

    Canada's Mark Arendz is back in a familiar place — atop the podium at the Para nordic world championships. The Hartsville, P.E.I., native won gold in the 10-kilometre standing biathlon on Wednesday in Oestersund, Sweden, with a time of 27 minutes 56.2 seconds. It's the fourth gold medal at worlds of the 32-year-old Arendz's career, and his 16th overall podium appearance. He is also the owner of 12 Paralympic medals. Arendz was the lone competitor to shoot a perfect 20-for-20 on the range. He pre

  • Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row," he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race. “It’s always good to get a chance to do the shootout and ob

  • Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine straight for Miami in the final moments and the Heat rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 for Miami, which trailed by 16 in the first half. Lowry scored 17 for the Heat, the last nine of those coming in a span of 1:42 down the stretch. Trey Murphy III had 17 for New Orleans, which got 14 points and 16 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas. CJ McCollum scored 13 and Larry Nan

  • CF Montreal begin week three of training camp as trade rumours swirl

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal's roster remains in a state of flux to start the third week of training camp thanks to a tumultuous off-season. While Major League Soccer clubs usually try to sort their business before the start of camp, Montreal’s attack could look extremely different with both arrivals and departures potentially affecting the club's front line. A big source of the uncertainty comes from the Kei Kamara trade speculation, which has not stopped since the striker's public request to be move