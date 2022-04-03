Death of 28-year-old inmate at Lansing prison not believed to be COVID-19: Kansas DOC

A 28-year-old man who was imprisoned at the Lansing Correctional Facility has died while in state custody, according to officials with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Casey Wallace was declared dead after he was transported to St. John Hospital in Leavenworth, according to a DOC news release.

Officials are awaiting an autopsy to determine the case of Wallace’s death, though it’s not believed he died of COVID-19.

Wallace became incarcerated on March 24, 2021, after he was convicted of distributing marijuana and possession of a firearm, according to the DOC.

An investigation into his death has been launched by the DOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigations, as is required.