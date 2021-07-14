Dearness Allowance for Govt Employees Hiked to 28%, Effective From 1 July

The Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees has been hiked from 17 percent to 28 percent, Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced at the Cabinet briefing on Wednesday, 14 July.

This will be applicable from 1 July 2021, he added.

The announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the reshuffled Union Cabinet. This was the first physical Cabinet meeting in over a year.

